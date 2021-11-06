CONNELL — Zillah volleyball’s winning streak reached 14 matches as the Leopards captured a district title Saturday night.
The Leopards rallied to win 24-26, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 thanks to team-highs of 15 kills and 17 digs from Brynn Widner along with 13 kills and 23 assists for Mayce Wofford. Zillah will learn its first opponent on Sunday for the 1A state tournament that begins next Friday at the Yakima SunDome.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 10-11 serving, 2 aces, 13 kills, block, 23 assts, 4 perfect passes, 4 digs; Brynn Widner 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 15 kills, 2 assts, 17 pp, 17 digs; Mia Hicks 10 kills, block, 2 digs; Kya Gonzales 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 7 pp, 12 digs; Vanessa Chavez 22-24 serving, 6 aces, 3 pp, 4 digs, 13 assts; Emma Flood 6-8 serving, 10 pp, 8 digs; Bella Hernandez 22-24 serving, 5 aces, 8 pp, 9 digs; Aly Delarosa 3 kills.
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 1: At Connell, La Salle knocked off Toppenish 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 in a loser-out game behind 12 kills for Tatiana Camacho and 26 assists for Naylanee Strom. The Lightning later got swept by Connell in a loser-out, winner-to-state game to end its season.
La Salle highlights: Anahi Santacruz 3 aces, 7 digs, 12 kills; Naylanee Strom 4 aces, 26 assists, 9 digs; Reese Whitefoot 5 aces, 8 digs; Tatiana Camacho 2 aces, 12 kills, block.
CBBN DISTRICT
RAMS CLAIM STATE BERTH: At Wenatchee, West Valley picked up two sweeps to earn a return to the 4A state tournament, knocking off Sunnyside 26-24, 25-17, 25-15 and then beating Eastmont 25-18, 25-22, 25-20, avenging a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.
Lexi Barbee posted a team-high 34 kills and Kennedy Webb added 22 kills to complement her 18 digs for West Valley, which won’t play again until the state tournament begins Nov. 19 at the Yakima SunDome.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 22 kills, 4 aces, 18 digs; Zoey Crimin 18 kills, 3 aces, 5 blocks; Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs, block; Kaitlyn Leaverton 8 kills, 3 blocks; Reese Groth 3 kills, 3 blocks; Kyley Cyr 29 digs, 2 aces; Lexi Barbee 34 kills, 3 aces; Hailey Murdock 19 assists, 4 aces; Emily Strong 16 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 10-10 serving, ace, 4 kills, 2 digs; Alaina Morgan 2 aces, 7 kills, 13 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 4-5 serving, 18 digs, 3 perfect passes; Jansyn Carrizales 13-14 serving, ace, 3 kills, 17 assists, 8 digs; Erika Jonson 2 kills, 10 assists; Emily Anderson 6-6 serving, 10 kills, 14 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 5 digs.
SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 4, EAST VALLEY 2: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored a hat trick and her freshman sister, Jamison, added another to send the Bulldogs to state in a loser-out game. East Valley trailed 3-0 before goals by Lilliana Byers and Jordyn Peterson. The Red Devils finished their season 12-8.
