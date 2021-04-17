East Valley senior Dillan Morrow had himself a day with eight RBI on Saturday as East Valley's baseball team claimed a pair of impressive wins on its home field.
Starting with a 10-0 nonleague win over Sunnyside, Morrow warmed up with a two-run double to help back Garin Gurtler's two-hitter.
Then came a CWAC contest against Grandview in the afternoon and Morrow broke out with a 4-for-5 effort that included three runs scored and six RBI in a 12-2 victory.
The Red Devils moved to 5-3 in league and 6-3 overall and will host Eisenhower on Tuesday for a single game at 4 p.m.
Grandview=100=010=—=2=9=3
East Valley=241=104=—=12=13=2
Cardenas, Kleinow (3), Carlos (5) and Judkins; Taylor and Larkin.
Highlights: Dillan Morrow (EV) 4-5, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Tyler Stone (EV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Bryce Larkin (EV) 1-3, 2b, RBI; Kaden Taylor (EV) CG, 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kleinow (G) 2-4, run; Sauve (G) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
---
ELLENSBURG 3-10, PROSSER 2-0: At Ellensburg, Luke Sterkel's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh won the opener for the Bulldogs and Kyler Delvo threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts to finish the sweep.
Ellensburg (6-2) hosts Grandview on Tuesday.
Game 1
Prosser=000=020=0=—=2=8=2
Ellensburg=110=000=1=—=3=3=3
Jensen, Mulbry (6), Belt (7) and Contreras; Estey, Roseberry (6), Fortier (7) and Morrill.
Highlights: Tieton Estey (E) 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Ryker Fortier (E) 1-2, 2b, run; Jacob Roseberry (E) 1-2, 2b, run, 1 IP; Cory Foster (P) 2-4, run; Tre Webb (P) 2-4, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Prosser=000=00=—=0=0=4
Ellensburg=240=13=—=10=3=1
Foster, Mulry (2), Taylor (5) and Contreras; Delvo and Morrill.
Highlights: Kyler Delvo (E) 5 IP, no-hitter, 2 BB, 7 K; Ryker Fortier (E) 1-1, 3 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Tate Morse (E) 1-1, run, RBI.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 10-11, WAPATO 2-1: At Naches Valley, junior Garren Gooler was 5-for-9 for the day with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBI and pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in the second game for the Rangers.
Game 1
Wapato=000=020=0=—=2=4=0
Naches Valley=501=022=x=—=10=15=0
Dollente, Olney (6) and Ruiz; J. Jenkins, Sedge (5) and Gooler, J. Jenkins (5).
Highlights: Logan Stevenson (NV) 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Garren Gooler (NV) 3-5, 2b, run, RBI; Alex Bost (NV) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Colton Rowe (NV) 1-1, HR; Jack Jenkins (NV) 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 4 K; B Richardson (W) 2-2, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Wapato=000=01=—=1=2=2
Naches Valley=214=31=—=11=6=1
Richardson, Bill (3), Rodriguez (5) and Martinez; Gooler, L. Jenkins (4) and J. Jenkins.
Highlights: Garren Gooler (NV) 5 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams (NV) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Cameron Young (NV) 2 RBI; Alex Bost (NV) 2 RBI; B Richardson (W) 1-2, RBI.
---
ZILLAH 18-17, LA SALLE 8-5: At La Salle, Braydon Flood went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI and Cash Layman added four hits and 5 RBI for the Leopards in a sweep. Zillah (5-8) will host Naches Valley on Tuesday.
Game 1
Zillah=015=336=—=18=15=1
La Salle=001=052=—=8=7=8
Hettich, Johnson (5), Layman (5) and Flood. Rettig, Barker (4), Edler (6) and Snell.
Highlights: Cash Layman (Z) 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Braydon Flood (Z) 2-2, 3 runs, RBI; Kaden Haffner (Z) 4-4, 4 RBI; Christian Hettich (Z) 2-5; Jake Vankemseke (Z) 3-4, 3 RBI; Justus Barker (LS) 2-3; Jacob Rettig (LS) 2-3, 2b.
Game 2
Zillah=324=80=—=17=10=1
La Salle=200=12=—=5=9=0
Haffner and Flood. Cobar, Messer (1), Edler (4) and Snell.
Highlights: Kaigen Cochran (Z) 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Layman (Z) 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Flood (Z) 2-2, 3 RBI; Rettig (LS) 2-3, run, RBI.
---
EWAC
KITTITAS 11-23, CLE ELUM 7-6: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson was 5-for-6 for the day with a double, triple, four runs scored and seven RBI for the Coyotes, who swept their first league doubleheader and moved to 3-3 overall heading into Wednesday's games at Highland.
Game 1
Cle Elum=100=033=0=—=7=12=0
Kittitas=000=254=x=—=11=10=2
Whittaker, Dearing (5) and Dearing; Gilson, Carlson (6), Catlin (7) and Catlin, Tamez (7).
Highlights: Gabe Carlson (K) 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Austyn Johnson (K) 2-3, 2 RBI; Dawson Gilson (K) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; L Whittaker (CE) 4 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; C Bogart (CE) 4-5, 3 runs, RBI; J Kelly (CE) 2-5, run, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Cle Elum=221=10=—=6=6=1
Kittitas=183=(11)x=—=23=13=2
Bogart, Kelly (3) and Dearing; Coles, Towner (3) and Catlin.
Highlights: Michael Towner (K) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Austyn Johnson (K) 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Blake Catlin (K) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; M Dearing (CE) 2-4, 2b, run; C Singer (CE) 1-1, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 22-16, COLTON 2-5: At Colton, Nate Moore homered in the opener and Matt Roedell delivered four hits and six RBI to power the Knights to a sweep. They'll play at DeSales on Tuesday.
Game 1
Sunnyside Chr.=319=45=—=22=17=1
Colton=110=00=—=2=3=2
Groeneweg, Jansen (4) and Bosma. Jones, Bell (4) and Wolf.
SC highlights: Nate Moore 2-4, HR, 2b, 5 RBI; Buddy Smeenk 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Matt Roedell 2-2, 2 RBI; Justin Van Wieringen 2-4, 2 RBI; Cole Wagenaar 2-4, 2 RBI; Isaac De Boer 3-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Sunnyside Chr.=444=40=—=16=8=3
Colton=000=14=—=5=3=2
Moore, Smeenk (5), Groeneweg (5) and Bosma, Moore (5). Druffel, Pfaff (2), Moerlhe (3) and Bell.
SC highlights: Roedell 2-3, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Dash Bosma 2-3.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 10, SUNNYSIDE 0: At East Valley, Garin Gurtler pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Kaden Taylor and Dillan Morrow each had two RBI for the Red Devils.
Sunnyside=000=00=—=0=2=3
East Valley=150=31=—=10=6=0
Lopez, Palomarez (5) and Yanez; Gurtler and Moser.
Highlights: Garin Gurtler (EV) CG, 5 IP, 5 BB, 11 K; Kaden Taylor (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Dillan Morrow (EV) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Tyler Stone (EV) 3 runs, 2 sb; Easton Hyatt (EV) 2-3, run, RBI.
---
GRANDVIEW 5, SUNNYSIDE 1: At East Valley, Matthew Sauve hurled a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts to pace the Greyhounds, who play at Ellensburg on Tuesday.
Sunnyside=000=100=0=—=1=3=0
Grandview=012=002=x=—=5=4=0
Almaguer, Briones (6) and Ortega; Sauve and Judkins.
Highlights: Matthew Sauve (G) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K; G Cardenas (G) 1-4, 2 RBI; C Gomez (G) 2-3, RBI; E Lopez (S) 2-3, run; L Rodriguez (S) 1-3, 2b.
---
SOFTBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 13-15, PROSSER 3-4: At Ellensburg, Victoria Zimmerman homered and tripled in the opener for the Bulldogs, who got a 4-for-4 game from Maggie Bedsaul to close out the sweep. Ellensburg (6-2) and will play Grandview while Prosser (3-3) hosts Selah on Tuesday.
Game 1
Prosser=000=12=—=3=5=1
Ellensburg=822=01=—=13=16=1
Bestebreuer and Campos; Polacek and Nelson, Messner (5).
Highlights: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 3-4, 3b, HR, 2 RBI; Madison Kennedy (E) 2-3, 3b, RBI; Tess Polacek (E) 3-4, 2 2b; Lily Case (E) 2-2, 2 2b, RBI; Jami Nelson (E) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Grace Bestebruer (P) 2-3, 2b, 3b, RBI; Olivia Campos (P) 1-1, 2b, RBI.
Game 2
Prosser=130=00=—=4=4=2
Ellensburg=423=6x=—=15=16=2
Metz, Bestebreuer (3) and Campos; Winter, Zimmerman (3) and Mayer.
Highlights: Maggie Bedsaul (E) 4-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Kassidy Winter (E) 2-3, 3 RBI; Reagan Messner (E) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Grace Bestebruer (P) 3-3, 2b; Hayley Schmidt (P) 1-2.
---
EAST VALLEY 25, GRANDVIEW 0: At Sunnyside, Kelsee Lawrence pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts and was 4-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI for the Red Devils.
East Valley=558=34=—=25=24=0
Grandview=000=00=—=0=2=10
Lawrence and Prince; Ledesma and Figueroa.
Highlights: Kelsee Lawrence (EV) CG, 5 IP, 0 BB, 6 K, 4-5, 3 2b, 5 RBI; Kaylee Prince (EV) 4-5, 3 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Allison Heater (EV) 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Mia Wilson (EV) 2-5, 3b, 4 runs, RBI; Tori Goodell (EV) 1-3, 3b, 3 runs; Kyki Hagler (EV) 2-2, 2b, RBI, 2 runs; Dylan Tabor (EV) RBI, 2 runs; Genavi Mendoza (EV) 1-3, 2 RBI, run.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 17-15, WAPATO 2-2: At Naches Valley, the Rangers pushed their league record to 12-0 with another sweep.
In other league games, Zillah swept La Salle 15-0, 16-0 and Connell took two from Toppenish 26-2, 21-2.
Game 1
Wapato=101=—=2
Naches Valley=(12)5x=—=17
Castro and Zagal-Martinez.
Highlights: Nay Zagal Martinez (W) 2-3, 2b. NV details unavailable at press time.
Game 2
Wapato=001=01=—=2
Naches Valley=327=3x=—=15
Castro and Zagal-Martinez;
Highlights: Ari Castro (W) 1-2, 2b. NV details unavailable at press time.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 7-14 MABTON 4-0: At Mabton, Shay Cardenas picked up two wins and struck out eight in a shutout while going 5-for-7 at the plate for the Spartans. Lily Villa finished the day 5-for-5 for Mabton.
Game 1
Granger=302=200=0=—=7=10=1
Mabton=020=010=1=—=4=7=3
Cardenas and Tallman. M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Highlights: Nizhoni Tallman (G) 3-4; Mariel Birrueta (G) 2-4; Shay Cardenas (G) 2-3; Crystal Torres (G) 2b; Mercedes Becerra (M) 2-4; Malloree Simpson (M) 2-4, 2b, RBI, 12 K; Lily Villa (M) 3-3, RBI.
Game 2
Granger=011=041=7=--=14=11=1
Mabton=000=000=0=--=0=5=1
Cardenas and Tallman. M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Highlights: Shay Cardenas (G) 8 K 3-4, 2b; Tallman (G) 2-4; Birrueta (G) 2-4; Hailey Golob 2-4, 2b; Villa (M) 2-2; Giselle Garzon (M) 1-3, 2b.
---
KITTITAS 21-34, RIVER VIEW 6-12: At River View, Harley Allemand went 5-for-9 with two doubles, eight runs and seven RBI for the Coyotes, who improved to 4-1 and will host Tri-Cities Prep on Wednesday.
Game 1
Kittitas=425=28=—=21=16=1
River View=000=06=—=6=3=5
Nash and Nevius; Rodgers and unavailable.
Kittitas highlights: Cassidy Gay 4-4, 3b, 5 runs, 4 RBI; Harley Allemand 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Hannah Moore 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Natalia Benavides 3-5, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 6 K.
Game 2
Kittitas=(16)45=54=—=34=16=2
River View=035=31=—=12=3=5
Huber, Gay (3) and Miller, Hillebrand (3). Katsel, Renteria (2), Rogers (4) and unavailable.
Kittitas highlights: Allemand 3-5, 2b, 5 runs, 3 RBI; Shakina Miller 2-3, 5 runs 2 RBI; Rillee Huber 4-5, 2b, 3b, 6 runs, 6 RBI. Arianna Hillebrand, 2b, 2 runs.
---
CLE ELUM 19-19, WHITE SWAN 1-20: At White Swan, Lovey Vanpelt was 6-for-7 for the day and hit two doubles in the second game to help the Cougars earn a split.
Game 1
Cle Elum=273=34=—=19=16=1
White Swan=100=00=—=1=2=3
Romig and Romig; Van Pelt and Garza.
Highlights: Lovey Vanpelt (WS) 2-2.
Game 2
Cle Elum=10(10)=304=1=—=19=10=3
White Swan=023=3(10)2=x=—=20=17=3
Bator, Romig (5) and Romig; Redheart, Van Pelt (6) and Garza.
Highlights: Van Pelt (WS) 4-5, 2 2b.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
COLTON 13-16 SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3-1: At Colton, the Knights scored first and Ella Alseth homered in two losses. They'll play at DeSales on Tuesday.
Game 1
Sunnyside Chr.=200=10=—=3=4=1
Colton=253=3x=—=13=15=3
Andringa and Alseth. Meyer and Becker.
SC highlights: Ella Alseth 2-3.
Game 2
Sunnyside Chr.=010=00=—=1=1=0
Colton=680=2=—=16=15=2
Faber and Clapp. Schulties and Becker.
SC highlights: Alseth 1-2, HR.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 18, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, Allison Heater fanned 12 during her one-hitter and Lexi Melone collected six RBI for the Red Devils, who play at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
East Valley=502=56=—=18=15=2
Sunnyside=000=00=—=0=1=5
Heater and Prince; Puente and Anderson.
Highlights: Allison Heater (EV) CG, 5 IP, 2 BB, 12 K; Mia Wilson (EV) 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tori Goodell (EV) 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Kyki Hagler (EV) 3-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Lexi Melone (EV) 3-4, 2 2b, 6 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Kaylee Prince (EV) 2-3, RBI, 4 runs.
---