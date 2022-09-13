Plenty of dynamic offensive talent tested defenders on both sides when East Valley traveled across town to face West Valley on Tuesday night.
Junior Shannah Mellick scored a hat trick for the Red Devils and Kendall Moore’s return from injury energized a Rams attack off to something of a slow start this season with first-team all-CBBN forward Jes Lizotte still sidelined by a broken collarbone. Coaches agreed to let the match end in a 3-3 draw, but both teams nearly scored several more times.
West Valley especially missed some great chances, mostly in the second half when they kept the ball on East Valley’s side of midfield for large periods of time. Moore scored the game’s final goal in the 48th minute and several of her teammates found open shots inside the penalty box.
“We’re creating the opportunities, which is good, but you need to finish,” coach Jason Timm said. “We’re getting better every game and that’s what we’re looking to do.”
The Rams beat Selah 2-1 last Saturday, four days after a season-opening 3-1 loss at Ellensburg. On Tuesday, like in their loss to the Bulldogs, the Rams jumped ahead early when Kaitlyn Rudick scored a third-minute goal against unbeaten East Valley.
Ariana Lopez hit the crossbar on a long shot a minute later, then Mellick’s equalizer started a flurry of four goals in six minutes midway through the first half. The talented midfielder put away a rebound off another hard shot from Lopez and then converted a penalty kick to give East Valley a 3-2 lead.
She said after outscoring opponents 24-0 in their first two games, the Red Devils struggled somewhat to handle significantly more pressure from the defending Big 9 champions. But they managed to find openings in a West Valley defense led by Seattle Pacific commit Ashlyn Valdovinos.
“She’s tough,” Mellick said. “She makes it really difficult to score, but I think just being able to find ways to pull her out of the play just makes it easier to get behind and score.”
The wind knocked down Mellick’s attempt at a spectacular fourth goal in the second half. She collected a clearance from about 40 yards out and sent it over the head of West Valley goalkeeper Taylor Poor at the top of the penalty box.
Other than a couple counterattacks, the Red Devils couldn’t do much to keep possession or challenge West Valley’s defense after halftime. Timm praised the way the Rams stepped up their pressure and controlled play, while Mellick said East Valley began to rely too much on long balls.
East Valley’s set to play its final nonleague match Thursday against Cascade, and Mellick expects Tuesday’s draw to boost the Red Devils’ confidence heading into their CWAC opener Saturday at Grandview. The Greyhounds have scored 28 goals while starting the season 3-0-1.
Timm said his team’s three CWAC opponents gave them good tests against three different styles heading into Saturday’s first league match against Davis. Moore played only about 50 minutes in her first game back, and Timm expects Lizotte’s return to the lineup on Sept. 20 to provide another boost.
“I think it helps us a lot,” Timm said of the nonleague schedule. “It’s an advantage to play stronger teams because it prepares us for the kind of games that we’re going to have in our league, most likely.”
First half: 1, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Tiffany Stratton), 3:00; 2, EV, Shannah Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 17:00; 3, WV, Gigi Doucette (Laiken Hill); 4, EV, Mellick, 18:00; 5, EV, Mellick (PK), 23:00.
Second half: 6, WV, Kendall Moore, 48:00.
Saves: Giselle Uristegui (EV) 4, Kate Ketcham (EV) 3; Taylor Poor (WV) 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.