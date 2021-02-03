These are exciting and promising times in the Washington State volleyball program, and Mackensi Meluskey wants to be a part of it.
The former West Valley standout has accepted an offer as a preferred walk-on with the Cougars, who are currently ranked No. 24 in the latest NCAA national rankings heading into this week's series against No. 18 UCLA.
The 5-foot-8 Meluskey was a first-team outside hitter for West Valley during her junior year and played on the Rams' Class 4A state-championship team in 2018. While shining mostly as a hitter in high school, she projects as a libero/defensive specialist in college and developed those skills through club ball.
With fall sports in Washington delayed and ultimately pushed into 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions, Meluskey left Yakima last summer and enrolled at Scottsdale Christian in Arizona, which moved ahead with fall sports mostly on schedule.
Starting in late September, Meluskey averaged 8.4 kills a match while helping the Eagles post a 14-3 record and win the program's fourth straight Class 2A state championship.
Washington State has qualified for the NCAA national tournament in each of the last four seasons and posted a 23-10 record in 2019 while reaching as high as No. 21 in the national poll.