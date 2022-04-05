Brody Mills remembers attending West Valley’s baseball camp during spring break when he was in elementary school and now it’s his turn to give back this week.
Listen up well, kids. This multi-tool junior knows what he’s talking about and demonstrated all of it on Tuesday.
Despite a chilling, hard wind that confronted him each time he squared his shoulders on the left side of the mound, Mills threw five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI as the Rams came off their bye week with a 10-2 victory over Sunnyside to start their CBBN series with the Grizzlies.
“I’ve been working with the pitchers at camp, talking about mechanics and pick-off throws and different things,” said the 6-foot-1 lefty and Arizona State commit. “It’s always fun but it sure has been cold and windy this week.”
There was, in fact, a dusting of snow on the field Tuesday morning. And while conditions warmed up by the afternoon and the sun was out, that classic West Valley wind barreling over the orchards was raw and disruptive.
But for Mills, not so much.
“On days like this I think the hitters struggle more because it’s hard to loosen up and feel good up there,” he said. “For a pitcher the wind can cause a little added movement and I felt that. It was a good day because my control was there and I didn’t walk very many. I threw a lot of strikes.”
Indeed he did, fanning six batters the first time through Sunnyside’s lineup. After an infield single with two outs in the fourth, Mills got three of the next four outs via strikeout to close out his impressive day. He walked one.
“Brady threw well today and we swung it early,” assessed West Valley coach Ryan Johnson. “There were times it felt like we took our foot off the gas and didn’t take advantage of having guys in scoring position. But overall a good game for us.”
The top of West Valley’s underclass-driven lineup was plenty productive. Leadoff hitter and third baseman Jackson May had two hits and two runs scored, veteran shortstop and No. 2 hitter Drew Johnson had two hits with a triple, stolen base, two runs and RBI in his first two at-bats and then came Mills, who drove in runs with each of his first three at-bats.
John Sullivan, one of five juniors in the lineup, was 3-for-4 with two RBI and pitched the sixth and seventh.
“That bye week is a long stretch without games (10 days), especially when we need those now,” the coach said. “But in the past we’ve had the bye week at the end and I’m glad we don’t have that this season. We want to built consistency and momentum this month and hopefully get ready to make a run.”
Ranked No. 8 in the WIAA’s first Class 4A state RPI rankings this week, West Valley improved to 3-1 in the CBBN and 5-1 for the season. The Rams will finish this three-game series with a doubleheader at Sunnyside on Friday.
Sunnyside=000=002=0=—=2=2=1
West Valley=202=303=x=—=10=13=1
Navarro, Yanez (6), Mungia (6) and Arteaga; Mills, Sullivan (6) and Hannon-Renteria.
Highlights: Brody Mills (WV) 5 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 10 K, 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; John Sullivan (WV) 3-4, run, sb, 2 RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-4, 2 runs; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-5, 3b, sb, 2 runs, RBI; Diego Arteaga (S) 2-2, sb, RBI.
