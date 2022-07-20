West Valley's Tommy Meluskey plans to join teammate Brody Mills in the Pac-12, and both earned invites to a prestigious showcase in San Diego this August.
Meluskey, who verbally committed to Oregon on social media last week, and Mills will be the only Yakima Valley representatives at the Area Code Games, held at the University of San Diego from August 6-11. Scouts from all 30 MLB teams and top NCAA coaches are expected to be in attendance to watch more than 220 of the best high school players in the class of 2023 and 2024 from across the country.
The two left-handed pitchers will play on the Royals roster, featuring 27 players from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and the Kansas City area. They'll compete in five seven-inning games, starting with the opener at 8 a.m. on Aug. 7.
West Valley won the Big 9 regular season title and finished its season 20-3 thanks in large part to the hitting and pitching of its dynamic junior duo. Mills, an Arizona State commit, hit .424 with nine doubles while going 7-0 with 83 strikeouts on the mound.
Meluskey won the league's offensive player of the year award after batting .418 and went 6-0 as a pitcher with an 0.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts. He's expected to be a two-way player for Oregon, which has reached the postseason seven times since restarting its baseball program in 2009.
