Playoff committees rewarded West Valley and East Valley with first round home games in the state tournament after both teams posted perfect records in league play.
Even though the Rams and Red Devils both lost in their district finals, they bounced back to win loser-out games on Saturday and will enter the playoffs as higher seeds than the district champions they beat twice during the regular season.
West Valley earned the No. 6 seed in 4A and will host No. 11 Lewis and Clark, while East Valley's set to host No. 12 Ridgefield as 2A's No. 5 seed. The Selah team that beat East Valley 2-1 in the district final will travel to Spokane to take on No. 3 seed West Valley.
Meanwhile, in 1A, SCAC district champion La Salle earned a No. 13 seed and a road matchup against No. 4 Montesano.
EWAC district champion Cle Elum was awarded the No. 6 seed in the 2B bracket and will host Davenport. The team the Warriors beat in the district final, Highland, is the No. 7 seed and will host Onalaska.
All first-round games are expected to be played either Tuesday or Wednesday.
