SPOKANE — With top-end talent and plenty of depth, West Valley's boys and girls captured the team title at 75th annual Inland Empire tennis tournament this past weekend.
With boys and girls singles and doubles combined with mixed doubles in the team scoring, the Rams scored in every bracket and amassed 182 points in the 47-team field. Pullman was second with 151 points and Richland placed third with 149.
Henry Preacher dominated the No. 1 boys singles bracket while Ivy Tweedy and Nolan Preacher won the mixed doubles title in a tiebreaker.
Selah's Lotte Steinbach was the runner-up in No. 1 girls singles.
West Valley's other top scorers were Alexander Garcia-Widmer (second, No. 2 boys singles) and the doubles teams of Ahlyah Basmeh and Maddie Mason (first, No. 2 girls), Hollis Bendall and Makenzie Hebdon (third, No. 3 girls) and Max Fleming and Kai Padilla (fourth, No. 3 boys).
