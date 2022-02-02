Sunnyside quarterback Logan Rodriguez, the CBBN's offensive MVP last season, has committed to Pacific Lutheran University, he announced on Tuesday.
Rodriguez, a three-year starter who rewrote most of the Grizzlies' passing records, threw for 2,790 yards and 27 touchdowns with a completion rate of 63.8%.
Last fall the NCAA Div. III program had three Valley players on the roster — Prosser's Kord Tuttle and the Toppenish trio of Manuel Felan, Michael Martinez and Jesus Fernandez.
Zillah held a signing event on Wednesday for two of its players with SCAC West defensive player of the year Braydon Flood heading to Montana Western and two-way first-team lineman Zane Delp going to Eastern Oregon.
