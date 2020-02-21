YAKIMA, Wash. — Wash. West Valley and Sunnyside will meet Saturday for a decisive third game and a trip to regionals after splitting the regular season series.
The Rams ended Eisenhower's season on Friday with a 72-29 win, led by five 3-pointers and 19 points from Ariel Winslow. Gillyan Landis scored 12 points and Lilly Fetzer just missed a double-double with nine points, 16 rebounds and six assists.
Meanwhile at Moses Lake, Sunnyside fell to the top-seeded Chiefs 54-44 in the district title game. The Grizzlies were the only Big 9 team to beat Moses Lake this season thanks to a 51-47 win back in December.
That gave Sunnyside (13-7) the No. 2 seed over West Valley (14-8) after the Grizzlies won 47-39 in their first meeting and the Rams returned the favor with a 57-50 win in December. The road team triumphed in both of those games, so Sunnyside will be looking to reverse that trend when it hosts West Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Yesiki 9, Johnson 0, Sanchez 2, Mia Rodrigez 14, Valentinez 2, Tobiness 2, Edwards 0, Woody 0, Rios 0, Webber 0, Verduzco 0.
WEST VALLEY — Ariel Winslow 19, Brennan 6, Allen 4, Wells 0, Tweedy 1, Liebernecht 0, Fetzer 9, Roberts 3, Macy Fuller 13, Kraft 2, Curtis 3, Gillyan Landis 12.
Eisenhower=4=9=10=6=—=29
West Valley=19=19=17=17=—=72
WV highlights: Winslow 5 3p; Lilly Fetzer 16 rebs, 6 assts; Landis 8 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE — Zavala 2, Analyssa Maldonado 17, Ramirez 7, Wilson 2, Kameran Rodriguez 16, Romero 0, Weets 0, Puente 0, Sanchez 0, Zamora 0, Schmal 0, Naranjo 0.
MOSES LAKE — Waites 6, Olson 5, Carpenter 9, Madisyn Clark 12, Meagan Karstetter 15, Sandmann 5, Wiltbank 0, Bishoff 0, Mayo 0, Rios 0, Gregg 0, Gephart 0.
Sunnyside=11=2=10=21=—=44
Moses Lake=14=11=16=13=—=54