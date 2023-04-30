Sunnyside’s primary midfield creator might leave before the postseason starts, and it’s a decision his team fully supports.
Coach David Guevara said no one questions junior Kevin Hernandez’s commitment to the Grizzlies, who will likely play a district quarterfinal on May 9. But when the Seattle Sounders invited Hernandez to join their U17 team, he couldn’t turn down a golden opportunity to face elite competition and gain valuable exposure in front of college coaches.
“We know he’s out there trying to earn his dream and we support him 100%,” Guevara said of the three-year starter. “He’s been working his tail off for that team and for us.”
A trip to Texas for an FC Dallas tryout kept Hernandez from joining Sunnyside for its season opener at Prosser, and although he didn’t make that team, a Sounders scout took notice. A few days later he accepted an invite to the Generation adidas Cup in Florida in late April, and he’ll fly out to Maryland with the Sounders on May 11 for the MLS NEXT Flex.
Hernandez, the captain of his club team, Sozo FC, and a 3.7 GPA student, said he’s already visited the University of Portland and other schools including the University of Washington and Seattle Pacific have shown interest. That’s sure to keep growing if he can excel for the Sounders, who put him in the starting lineup for three matches and brought him off the bench for three others in Florida.
“I think I’m finishing the season with them and we’ll see what happens from there,” Hernandez said. “I think if I just keep going and I keep going forward and keep grinding, I think I have a good chance of making it.”
A precocious talent
Hernandez’s father, Johnny, said ever since his son started playing soccer at age four, he’s always demonstrated an understanding of the game and ability to control the ball well beyond his years.
When Kevin Hernandez joined Sozo FC in eighth grade, coach Jesus Rivera saw a player with a special first touch who knows where he’s going with the ball before it’s even reached his feet. Rivera said the 16-year-old's capable of scoring when needed, possesses the vision of “a grown 25-year-old veteran” and sets the standard as a box-to-box midfielder.
Those skills are closely tied to the personality and work ethic that earned him the coveted captain's armband for Sozo FC. Rivera said Hernandez always pushes others to perform at their best, volunteers to help set up drills at practice and shows respect to everyone while never shying away from a challenge.
“He’s matured into a young man, on and off the field,” Rivera said. “He’s a born leader and has great qualities you’d want any kid to have, really.”
Guevara’s seen constant improvement from Hernandez at Sunnyside, where he debuted on a team lacking veteran upperclassmen since many of them decided not to return for the Covid-shortened 2021 spring season. The junior also excels in the classroom, something his parents stress for all five of their children.
“School is very important, so we’ve always made sure that he stayed academically active and I always expect a lot out of all my kids scholastically,” Johnny Hernandez said. “He’s pretty aware of the fact that if soccer’s not going to be the main thing that he does in life, then he’s got something to fall back on.”
Welcoming new players and showing them how to adjust to coaching styles is another point of emphasis for Hernandez, both at Sunnyside and for Sozo FC. So it meant a lot when he received a friendly welcome from his new Sounders teammates, even though all but three were complete strangers and most of them live and compete on the westside.
“It was like I was already there, basically,” Hernandez said. “When I first got there I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to play a lot, but I’m here.’”
Joining the elite
Hernandez’s parents learned about the Sounders’ interest via a phone call while he was at school.
They didn’t tell him about the invite to the Generation adidas Cup until he got home, and it didn’t take long to confirm he would make the trip. Johnny initially wanted to go, too, but after a discussion with his wife, Diana Ochoa, they decided it would be best to give Kevin a preview of life on his own.
He’s played against Seattle teams with Sozo and in leagues all over the region, from Yakima to Tri-Cities. None of that compared to the level of skill, scouting and touch expected of players for the Sounders, the two-time defending Generation adidas Cup champions.
They opened with a pair of shutout wins over Chicago Fire FC and Miami Rush Kendall FC before going to a shootout against FC Dallas, which eventually finished as the tournament runner-up. Seattle failed to score and fell in a surprising shootout loss against Mexican club Atlas in the Round of 16, but the Sounders played three more American teams in showcase matches before flying home.
Hernandez, who played as both an attacking mid and a forward for Seattle, didn’t even have a full day to rest before joining Sunnyside for a 2-0 win over West Valley. Three days later, he served as a key cog in the dangerous Grizzlies’ attack as they forced a shootout at Davis, despite playing most of the match a man down after an early red card.
Sunnyside delivered its best result of the season Friday night, beating first-place Eastmont in a shootout for its third straight win. Despite that success, the Grizzlies would need a lot of help to advance to the May 11 district title.
Hernandez understands he'll need to decide whether to play in a May 9 quarterfinal before leaving with the Sounders two days later for another tournament featuring MLS teams from May 12-16 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md. Many more tough decisions could await if Hernandez keeps developing his game, including where to go for college — or whether to go to college at all.
Rivera believes Hernandez is ready to become a professional soccer player, but for now he’s determined to earn and accept a Division I scholarship. Wherever he lands, Guevera’s looking forward to offering support and watching Hernandez keep thriving.
“The maturity and just the ability to keep getting better and better, it’s pretty awe-inspiring seeing that he hasn’t reached his plateau yet,” Guevara said. “He’s continued to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.