Seeking the best opportunities when so few are available, it's not surprising Toppenish and Sunnyside sought each other out in this strange and untimely wrestling season.
The Valley's two most prolific programs will line up on Friday at Toppenish's A.J. Strom Gym at 6 p.m. for boys and girls duals that will no doubt be highlights in a condensed and delayed season that won't provide its coveted prizes — regional tournaments and a trip to Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome.
"It's been really tough keeping kids motivated because everything is usually aimed at those postseason tournaments," said Toppenish coach Johnny Cerna. "As coaches we're trying to keep the intensity high and keep the kids excited and going up against Sunnyside helps a lot. We're also missing out on the big weekend tournaments that we'd normally go to, so working with Sunnyside to have match on a Friday night was a way to create something special for both of us."
Both powerhouse programs are in transition.
Sunnyside, which started its season on Tuesday with convincing wins over Pasco and Selah, promoted former assistant Jason Moyer to replace longtime Hall of Fame coach George Paulus, who retired after directing the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish in the Class 4A state tournament in 2020.
Toppenish, which won its fourth 2A state title in five years last season and graduated three champions, moved down to 1A and the SCAC this school year along with Wapato.
It's a transition in those respects, but certainly not in quality — both programs are as strong as ever and eager to prove it.
The Grizzlies, with reigning 4A state champ and Jamestown commit Eli Barajas leading the way, return five state medalists from its trophy team and all of them placed fourth or higher. That includes two runner-up medalists in EJ Villanueva and Andrew Macias.
Toppenish did graduate a pair of three-time state champions in Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero, but the Wildcats remain stuffed with talent led by Mat Classic champs Horacio Godinez and Jeremiah Zuniga. While Joel Godina and Miguel Torres, both state finalists a year ago, are sidelined with injuries, Toppenish has picked up junior Abel Nava, a two-time state champion from Granger.
While they aren't separated by much on a map, Sunnyside and Toppenish haven't met much on the mats outside of a few clashes at the Cadet Classic tournament. It's been 24 years since they competed in the same classification, dating back to 1997 as members of the AA Mid-Valley League — one year before the creation of the state's 2A class. At Mat Classic in 1997, they combined for nine medalists, one of which was Cerna.
Sunnyside's girls return three medalists from a squad that placed sixth at last year's Mat Classic, and Toppenish has a reigning state champion and two-time finalist in junior Isabella Morales.
Friday's showcase will also be a fitting sendoff for A.J. Strom Gym as Toppenish's home competition venue. The school is nearing completion on a new gymnasium located on the high school campus and it will house all volleyball, basketball and wrestling events in the future and be easily big enough to attract postseason tournaments.
Toppenish will wrap up its abbreviated season with the SCAC championships at Wapato on June 12.
Not only did Moyer gladly stock his schedule with Toppenish, he also set a June 7 home date with Chiawana, which held off Sunnyside by 11 points for the state team title last year. The Grizzlies also have a trip to rival Moses Lake on June 17 for their league finale.