TOPPENISH — For any senior with big goals and dreams for Mat Classic this year, the emptiness of being denied that opportunity is a bitter thing even three months later.
Emerique Gonzales is one of those seniors, but fortunately for him there's comfort all around at Toppenish.
"We're all trying to get through this together and make the best of it, and I'm sure glad I've got my brothers with me," said Gonzales, a two-time state medalist who surely would have been a strong title contender in Tacoma and a driving force behind another Wildcat championship bid. "We've kind of been taking it out on each other in practice and that's tough."
Even with the pandemic gap year taking away so much, Gonzales got a nice secondary prize Friday night, earning a victory at 152 pounds that put Toppenish in the lead for good in a 39-22 victory over Sunnyside in the final wrestling match at A.J. Strom Gym.
It was a showdown that had a bit of everything — four state champions, 11 Mat Classic medalists, an odd double forfeit at 106 and, yes, some testy controversy.
Sunnyside senior Andrew Macias, who as a two-time 4A state runner-up missed out most of all this year, showed tremendous form in the 145 match, taking a 9-0 major decision over Jeremiah Zuniga, last year's 2A state champ at 120. That gave the Grizzlies, who were sparked early by Eli Zuniga's first-period pin, a 13-12 lead through seven matches.
But Gonzales turned the tide at 152 with an injury default, which came with an 8-4 lead late in the second period, and new teammate Abel Nava followed with a fall at 160 that pushed Toppenish ahead 24-13.
Nava, a two-time 1A state champion at Granger before moving to Toppenish, had a stout pairing with Austin Villanueva, a third-place 4A medalist for Sunnyside last year. Villanueva took Nava down twice, gaining a 4-2 lead in the second period. Nava reversed him both times, though, and registered his fall at 4:33.
"I was just going to try and wear him out, that's always my game plan," said Nava, who was 68-4 with titles at 126 and 120 while at Granger. "I've bumped up for high school and more naturally around 148, 150. For Junior Nationals in Fargo (in July) I'll get down to 138."
Ever since winning in Tacoma as a freshman, Nava wanted to join the coveted "four-timers" club. Now, it's all about pointing for the summer and his senior year.
"I can't go for my four, which is really disappointing, so I'm just trying to use this time as good practice," he said. "The transition to Toppenish has been really good. I thought it might be a little weird and awkward but these guys have been great. Next season, I'm really looking forward to that."
The next match, at 170, turned out to be a forfeit win for Sunnyside based on a contested issue with Juan Escamilla's weight declaration. After a lengthy discussion and a few phone calls for clarification, the gap was narrowed to 24-19 with four matches left.
The score got tighter and emotions got a bit heated, but it didn't take Toppenish long to seize back control of the momentum as freshman Kaiden Kintner scored a first-period pin at 182 and junior teammate Josh Luna added another fall at 220.
"This was definitely a good match to have," Gonzales said. "We don't have state, but we still wanted to prove we're the best in the Valley. It was great to have competition like this."
---
TOPPENISH 39, SUNNYSIDE 22
At Toppenish
106: No match. 113: Gerado Perez (T) d. Jayden Jasso, 3-0. 120: Eli Barajas (S) p. Jesse Zuniga, 1:34. 126: Marcos Torrez (T) p. Michael Michel, 2:55. 132: Horacio Godinez (T) d. Alex Fernandez, 6-2. 138: EJ Villanueva (S) d. Josiah Johnson, 7-2. 145: Andrew Macias (S) md. Jeremiah Zuniga, 9-0. 152: Emerique Gonzales (T) inj. def. Nacho Payen. 160: Abel Nava (T) p. Austin Villanueva, 4:33. 170: Lenny Avalos (S) won by forfeit. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) p. Octavo Ruiz, 1:11. 195: Jeydian Salazar (S) d. Darrell Leslie, 3-0. 220: Josh Luna (T) p. Alex Mojico, 3:05. 285: Rocco Clark III (T) d. Mateo Armendariz, 3-1.