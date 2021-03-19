Sunnyside graduate Emilee Maldonado, a senior at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont., was named the Frontier Conference player of the year earlier this month.
Maldonado, a senior point guard, averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.2 steals and led the conference in scoring and assists. She ranked fourth in the nation among NAIA women in 3-point shooting percentage (50%) and ranked third free-throw percentage (92.1%).
"I'm glad for Emilee," said coach Bill Himmelberg in a school release. "Emilee had to take a little bit more of a load and step up her scoring a little bit more. She's definitely capable of doing that. Her court vision, her whole demeanor, leading our team out on the court. She's so deserving."
Maldonado scored a game-high 22 points and added five rounds and four assists to lead the Argos to an 83-72 win over Cumberlands in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament on March 12. Unfortunately she suffered an ankle injury in that game and was limited to five points in a loss to Dakota State the next night.
West Valley grad Elly Teske and Maldonado earned academic all-conference honors.