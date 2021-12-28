After taking the whole week of Christmas off, Sunnyside wanted an opportunity to keep moving forward before resuming league play on Jan. 7.
The Grizzlies originally planned to play at Mountlake Terrace before its coach and some players caught COVID-19, forcing Sunnyside coach Bruce Siebol to schedule games against Glacier Peak and Cedarcrest. They canceled their trips when snowstorms hit Western Washington on Monday, so Siebol called Zillah coach and SunDome Shootout director Mario Mengarelli.
That led to Tuesday’s game against Selah, which Seibol said marked Sunnyside’s first appearance at the SunDome in school history. It took a little time to shake off some rust, but the Grizzlies rallied for a 48-44 win after closing out the game on a 12-3 run to snap a two-game losing streak.
“We’re fairly young and we’re just looking to get better by playoff time,” Siebol said. “That’s what our wish is and I kind of thought we’d start gelling.”
Sunnyside trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter before junior Brent Maldonado scored four of his team-high 21 points. Sophomore Noah McNair capped off the 7-0 run with a three-point play on his way to a 17-point performance.
They’ve led the Grizzlies all season, and Siebol said he’s hard on both of them because he knows they can handle it and meet high expectations. Maldonado’s the team captain and stepped up in the game’s biggest moment, when he drove into the lane, hit a layup with 18.6 seconds remaining and then sank the free throw to virtually seal the win.
“I always talk to (Noah) just knowing we’re the two main guys and we’ve got to get it done,” Maldonado said. “I know our guys had big shots, too, and helped us out in the win.”
They scored 10 of Sunnyside’s final 12 points, but it was Ricardo Salinas who put the Grizzlies ahead for good after Levi Pepper gave Selah a 44-43 lead. He scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds while struggling through foul trouble.
Maldonado, McNair and Max Garcia all took turns guarding the Vikings’ 6-foot-6 leading scorer, who contributed their only points in the last six minutes. Siebol said his team’s lack of size means players like Pepper pose significant problems, and Selah outrebounded Selah 40-23.
“We play in the Big 9 against a lot of people like that and so it is a musical chairs when it comes to defending the post players for us,” Siebol said. “We’re just kind of, like, ‘OK, there’s three fouls there, OK, next guy up.’”
A team full of fast guards can also provide some benefits, and the Grizzlies’ defensive pressure forced the Vikings into 21 turnovers. They came up with nine steals and showed no signs of fatigue late in an uptempo game.
Despite a difficult start to league play with losses to Moses Lake, Davis and West Valley, Siebol saw some encouraging signs, most notably a 67-64 home win over Kennewick. Sunnyside (4-4) will face Zillah at the SunDome on Wednesday before returning to its Big 9 schedule at home against Wenatchee nine days later, and Maldonado believes the Grizzlies shouldn’t be overlooked.
“A lot people doubted us,” Maldonado said. “They didn’t think we’d be where we’re at, but I knew what we’re capable of and we’ve just got to keep going.”
Selah (5-3) will play West Valley at the SunDome on Wednesday and resume CWAC play Jan. 4 against Ellensburg.
Sunnyside=13=6=12=17=—=48
Selah=10=16=12=6=—=44
SUNNYSIDE — Brent Maldonado 21, Noah McNair 17, Garcia 8, R. Salinas 2, Briones 0, D. Salinas 0, Montelongo 0. 20-58 3-8 48.
SELAH — Levi Pepper 25, Jack Kuhn 12, J. Pepper 2, Giles 1, Young 0, McNett 2, Wright 2, Seely 0, Benjamin 0. 18-43 7-14 44.
3-point goals: Sunnyside 5-21 (Maldonado 3-6, Garcia 2-3), Selah 1-11 (Kuhn 1-1). Rebounds: Sunnyside 23 (Maldonado 6), Selah 40 (L. Pepper 9, J. Pepper 9, Kuhn 8). Turnovers: Sunnyside 11, Selah 21. Steals: Sunnyside 9, Selah 1. Fouls: Sunnyside 15, Selah 15.
