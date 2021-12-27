Up until a few days ago, the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout basketball tournament was back in full after a year off with 26 games and a long list of teams eager for a holiday trip to Yakima.
But as we’ve seen in these times, a lot can change in a few days.
Beset by a combination of rising COVID-19 issues on the westside and weather-related concerns with travel, a dozen teams pulled out of the two-day event set for Tuesday and Wednesday and tournament director Mario Mengarelli has scrambled to patch things up. And on such short notice, including withdraws late Monday afternoon, the Zillah boys coach has made the most of a tough situation and has eight games rescheduled for each day.
A well-established opportunity for the state’s Class 2A and 1A boys teams to play on the courts that host those state tournaments in March, the Shootout’s revamped schedule still includes Selah and Ellensburg from the CWAC and Zillah and Wapato from the SCAC West. Ellensburg’s undefeated girls along with Zillah also have a game each day.
Westside teams that backed out include Lynden, Burlington-Edison, Port Angeles, Oak Harbor, Anacortes, White River, W.F. West, Mark Morris, La Center, Toutle Lake, Cedar Park Christian and King’s Way Christian.
Sunnyside, which suddenly had vacancies in its schedule when the Mountlake Terrace tournament was canceled, has filled Burlington-Edison’s spot in the SunDome field and will face Selah in Tuesday’s opener at 1:30 p.m. and then play host Zillah on Wednesday at 4:30.
Zillah’s 5-0 boys were forced to do a late pivot from Port Angeles to Brewster for their Tuesday game at 4:30. Selah will get the first tipoff on Wednesday as well, facing Meridian at noon.
While Ellensburg won’t get its matchup with Lynden, the Bulldogs will instead face another Northwest League team, Meridian, at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. And instead of White River on Wednesday, Ellensburg will get an interesting matchup at 4:30 p.m. against late-add Cle Elum.
Both of Wapato’s opponents have changed with the Wolves playing Quincy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Bellevue Christian on Wednesday at noon.
Ellensburg’s 7-0 girls will face Zillah on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and then Mt. Spokane on Wednesday at the same time. Zillah’s girls follow up Wednesday at 3 against Tenino.
---
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Selah vs. Sunnyside, 1:30 p.m.
Ellensburg vs. Meridian, 1:30 p.m.
Royal vs. Bellevue Christian, 3 p.m.
Zillah vs. Ellensburg (girls), 3 p.m.
Zillah vs. Brewster, 4:30 p.m.
Quincy vs. Tenino (girls), 4:30 p.m.
Wapato vs. Quincy, 6 p.m.
Ephrata vs. Lakewood, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Wapato vs. Bellevue Christian, noon.
Selah vs. Meridian, noon.
Royal vs. Ephrata, 1:30 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Brewster, 1:30 p.m.
Zillah vs. Tenino (girls), 3 p.m.
Ellensburg vs. Mt. Spokane (girls), 3 p.m.
Zillah vs. Sunnyside, 4:30 p.m.
Ellensburg vs. Cle Elum, 4:30 p.m.
