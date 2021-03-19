SUNNYSIDE — Not settled until a final incomplete pass in the end zone as time expired, Prosser used a strong mid-game surge to pull away and then leaned on its defense to beat Sunnyside 28-21 in a nonleague thriller Friday night at Clem Senn Field.
The Mustangs built leads of 21-6 and 28-14 in the third quarter, but Sunnyside rallied and threatened to tie the game three times in the final period only to come up empty. The last shot came with four seconds left at Prosser's 16, but Logan Rodriguez's final throw fell incomplete.
On the previous series, Sunnyside drove to Prosser's 40 but the Mustangs came up with a big tackle-for-loss on fourth down at midfield with four minutes left.
The Grizzlies best chance came early in the fourth quarter when Brent Maldonado grabbed a screen pass from Rodriguez and got inside Prosser's red zone. But the ball came loose, Reilly Williams scooped it up and raced 40 yards the other way to flip the field.
In the first half it looked like Prosser would take a 7-6 lead into the break, but a highlight-reel play made it 14-6 with 10 seconds left.
On a fourth-down play from Sunnyside's 33, Prosser quarterback Kaiden Rivera tried to hook up with Tommy Inions in the right flat but defensive back Julian Sandoval rose up for the interception and got both hands on the ball. But Inions wrestled it away, spun free and dashed into the end zone to widen the lead.
Kase Tuttle added a pair of short-yardage runs in the third quarter for the Mustangs, the second one extending the lead to 28-14.
Sunnyside chipped it back to 28-21 as the third period expired.
Both teams played stellar defense at times. While Prosser's defense managed to shut out the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter, Sunnyside's defense stopped the Mustangs on downs three times in the first half — all inside or near the red zone.
Prosser, which won the CWAC league title at 4-0, finished its season at 5-1.
Sunnyside, at 2-0 in league and 2-1 overall, will resume CBBN play next Friday at West Valley.
Prosser=0=14=14=0=—=28
Sunnyside=0=6=15=0=—=21
Su — Myles Newhouse 67 run (pass failed)
Pro — Jacob Chavez 14 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Ryan Beightol kick)
Pro — Tommy Inions 33 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Pro — Kase Tuttle 3 run (Beightol kick)
Su — Julian Sandoval 14 pass from Logan Rodriguez (Newhouse run)
Pro — Tuttle 2 run (Beightol kick)
Su — Touchdown unavailable.