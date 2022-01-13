Paris Wilson
Sunnyside
basketball, senior
With 152 points through nine games, including breakouts of 27 and 25 points during the holiday break, this four-year varsity veteran has been the offensive leader for the Grizzlies. And that may not be the best part of her game. Wilson is the CBBN’s reigning defensive player of the year and she made the league’s all-defense team as a sophomore in 2020.
Luis Barajas
Wapato wrestling, senior
Lifting his season record to 15-0, Barajas captured the 120-pound title at last Saturday’s Blackhawk Invitational in Cheney, capping the day with a 9-5 decision in the final. Barajas won the SCAC district title at the same weight during the spring season, placed fourth at the 2A state tournament at 113 as a sophomore, and was a Mat Classic qualifier as a freshman. He is No. 2 in the most recent 1A state rankings at 120.
