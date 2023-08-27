Everything seems to be falling into place for Sunnyside’s standout wide receiver, Noah McNair.

The CBBN’s top wide receiver looked virtually unstoppable last season, when he caught 18 touchdowns and recorded more than 1,200 yards receiving for the co-league champs, not to mention the threat of his speed as a rusher coming around the end. Defensively, he earned first-team all-conference honors as the Grizzlies’ top cornerback, and he occasionally returned kickoffs in a role he hopes to make full-time this fall.

McNair’s excelled off the field as well, maintaining a 3.9 GPA and taking over as Sunnyside’s senior class president. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wideout capped off a productive offseason by committing to Air Force shortly after a visit to Colorado, relieving some stress about his future heading into his final high school season.

“I just feel like I have more of a grudge because my senior year I want everything to be super good,” McNair said. “Like, the best we can make it. So I’m definitely working harder, especially because a lot of my guys, they’re all seniors, too.”

That same work ethic and attitude caught the attention of coaches at Air Force, where Sunnyside coach Marshall Lobbestael said McNair should fit in well. One of McNair’s uncles served in the Air Force and a Sunnyside assistant coach is in the Marines, so McNair’s familiar with the discipline required at a service academy and he’s excited about his potential future.

McNair responded to feedback from college coaches this offseason to work on more quickness and finesse out of breaks while constantly watching Instagram videos to learn from top NFL receivers such as Calvin Ridley, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson. Lobbestael said extra time in the film room gives McNair a better idea of how defenses want to try to stop him, and he’s constantly spending time after practice training with fellow upperclassmen.

“A kid like that who’s naturally athletic, he’s been faster than a lot of kids for most of his life,” Lobbestael said. “But this offseason, he’s been focused on his route running.”

McNair’s also taken on the responsibility of helping new quarterback Ethan Avalos prepare for his first year as a starter. Although he’s not as mobile as CBBN offensive MVP and McNair’s fellow basketball standout Brent Maldonado, Avalos brings a strong arm that reminds McNair of Logan Rodriguez, a two-time first-team All-CBBN quarterback for the Grizzlies who graduated in 2022.

Avalos should benefit from several offensive weapons alongside McNair, including second-team all-league wideout Cody Diddens and running back Eli Fernandez. McNair’s confident the junior who saw significant playing time in a 54-20 loss to Kennewick will be ready when Sunnyside opens against a tough nonleague schedule, featuring three opponents that beat the Grizzlies and combined to go 24-8 last season.

“I feel like we have more chemistry with Ethan than Brent, honestly, because Ethan has been out here with us every single day,” McNair said. “I’m just keeping his confidence up and knowing like, hey, you’re gonna mess up sometimes, but that’s alright.”

That positivity and understanding of other positions contributes to McNair’s success as a leader, even though Lobbestael said McNair’s not always the most vocal teammate. Coaches encouraged him to lead within his personality as he grew into a bigger role over the last three years.

Most of McNair’s highlight packages show off the offensive skills he expects to utilize at Air Force, but he’s also a crucial piece in Sunnyside’s talented secondary. Lobbestael hopes to see McNair initiate more contact this season as a safety who will be asked to step up into the box on occasion.

“I think the challenge we’ve given him is understanding his body,” Lobbestael said. “He’s a big kid for high school. He’s a big DB and we just keep pushing him to play as physical as he can.”

It’s not unusual for McNair to influence games on both sides of the ball, like when he intercepted a pass and caught 11 passes for 158 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown on the last play of the first half in a 40-21 win over West Valley. He stayed on the field for all but about four snaps of that game, illustrating the difficulties facing the Grizzlies’ coaching staff as it tries to maximize McNair’s abilities while still keeping him fresh.

Success at the next level will likely require a deeper knowledge of the game and the intricacies connecting everyone on the team, something Lobbestael’s began to see more often from McNair. He understands the importance of involving other players than trying to do everything himself, although he’s always ready to contribute whenever he can.

“I love it,” McNair said. “Even if it’s a lot, I love it because I want to do anything to help our team win.”