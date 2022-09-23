SUNNYSIDE — A series becoming known for its offensive fireworks didn’t disappoint Friday night at Sunnyside.
West Valley dominated early thanks to its explosive air attack led by quarterback Skyler Cassel. He kept moving the ball down the field all game, looking just slightly less unstoppable than Grizzlies’ running back Dominique Booth and wide receiver Noah McNair.
The two seniors led the way as Sunnyside quickly erased a two-touchdown deficit, then just kept scoring on the way to a 41-20 win. Booth and McNair combined for 363 yards and three touchdowns to help the Grizzlies earn their first win after three straight losses to teams with a combined record of 10-2 so far this season.
Sunnyside players celebrate a touchdown by Noah McNair on the final play of the first half during a 41-20 victory against West Valley Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash.
Sunnyside players celebrate a touchdown by Noah McNair on the final play of the first half during a 41-20 victory against West Valley Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash.
“We really wanted this game,” McNair said. “We started off rough. We just had to adjust to their passing game because we knew they were going to pass a lot.”
Indeed, Cassel threw 46 passes, completing 31 of them for 460 yards. But Sunnyside’s defense found success in key moments, keeping West Valley from scoring after reaching the Grizzlies’ 25 yardline on three consecutive drives.
Each time Sunnyside answered with a touchdown of its own, most notably after Cassel’s pass went through the hands of his receiver in the end zone two seconds before halftime. McNair caught a short pass from Brent Maldonado on the next play and ran sprinted 92 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Grizzlies a 27-14 lead heading into the locker room.
“I called it to the coach ‘cause I knew they were gonna play off,” said McNair, who caught the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left in Sunnyside’s 41-35 win over the Rams last season. “So I was like, it’s gonna be a tunnel, give me a screen and everything else happened from there.”
The senior who also plays defensive back said he only watched about four snaps from the sideline, and he also intercepted a pass near the goalline early in the third quarter. Sunnyside’s offense marched 94 yards for another score, capped off by Maldonado’s second touchdown pass to freshman Cody Diddens.
Perhaps the Grizzlies’ most effective method of slowing down Cassel and the Rams’ offense proved to be keeping them on the sideline, thanks largely to a dominant ground game. Booth carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards, capped off by eight rushes of three yards or more as Sunnyside ran out the final eight minutes.
“(My offensive line is) phenomenal,” Booth said. “That was awesome. I fell in love with them right then.”
Sunnyside’s first three scoring drives all lasted at least 10 plays, including a pair of fourth down conversions on their own side of the field. Booth credited the special teams for a pair of game-changing plays — a fake punt run for 37 yards by Maldonado in the first half and an onside kick recovery in the second half.
The senior quarterback put up some big numbers of his own, completing 21 of 26 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns while running for 82 yards on just six carries. Maldonado’s amassed plenty of yards as a receiver in the past against West Valley, including a 16-catch, 122-yard game in 2021’s 34-13 loss at West Valley, which came just a few weeks after Sunnyside beat the Rams 49-30 to open the pandemic shortened spring season.
Demetreus Saddedin showed off his big play ability by catching nine passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and Jackson May added another nine receptions for 119 yards, including a touchdown. But the Rams’ receivers continued to stall their offense by dropping passes, something they hope to correct heading into next week’s nonleague game at Hermiston.
The Grizzlies will look to stay unbeaten in league play and carry their momentum into a tough road test at Eastmont next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.