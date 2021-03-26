West Valley coaches didn’t need to say anything to ensure the Rams stayed focused for this Friday’s home finale.
Sure, they wanted to send out the 12 seniors on a high note in this frustratingly short 2021 season. Most of all, though, West Valley wanted redemption for its lone loss of the season three weeks ago at Sunnyside.
“It’s kept me up at night,” standout senior lineman JP Leahy said. “I’m not gonna lie, I lost so much sleep over it ‘cause I was so mad.”
He turned that anger into a dominant performance, starting with a sack to force a three and out the first time Sunnyside touched the ball. Leahy posted three more solo sacks and combined for two more to lead West Valley’s defense in a 34-13 win.
Grizzlies quarterback Logan Rodriguez threw for four touchdowns in the first meeting, leading his team to a 48-31 win. This time he completed 28 passes for 209 yards, including 16 for 122 yards and a touchdown to Brent Maldonado, but rarely had time to throw downfield on a night when a strong wind made accurate long balls even more difficult.
Safety Caleb Woodcock said his job playing mostly man-to-man defense became much easier thanks to the defensive line’s relentless pressure on Rodriguez, which also led to multiple holding calls on Sunnyside’s offensive linemen as Sunnyside racked up more than 20 penalties. The most important one came early in the second quarter, when Rodriguez evaded tacklers to find running back Myles Newhouse, who weaved through defenders for an 81-yard touchdown pass, only to have it called back because of an obvious blindside block on a defender who was unlikely to catch Newhouse.
Meanwhile, the Rams offense got a big boost from its special teams, which coach Dan Eyman said had been a big emphasis all week. Drew Johnson returned a kickoff 95 yards after Sunnyside’s first touchdown cut the lead to
14-7 and Woodcock added the
final touchdown by going
untouched for 22 yards on a punt return with 3:35 left.
“I think that’s something about us that makes us a little bit different is every week, every practice we take that time at the beginning of practice,” said Woodcock, who also caught five passes for 81 yards. “We go through our special teams, we’re going through our stargazing (the team’s name for returning kicks), fair catches and all that kind of stuff.”
Although Eyman missed West Valley’s first game against Sunnyside, after watching the tape he knew the most important change would be to take care of the ball after committing seven turnovers, including six lost fumbles. They only lost one this time and Skylar Cassel avoided threw for an efficient 170 yards while completing 14-of-19 passes with no interceptions.
The sophomore quarterback also scored the Rams’ second touchdown on a quarterback sneak, and running back Hayden Morehouse opened the scoring with a four-yard run. Woodcock and Leahy both said it was special for an offense mostly reliant on its passing to score all three touchdowns on the ground.
“Those rushing touchdowns really mean a lot to me especially because one of my best friends Nico got his first rushing touchdown tonight,” Leahy said. “Last game, he had a rushing touchdown called back, and I told him I was going to get him one tonight.”
Leahy’s looking forward to one more game next week, when West Valley plays at Eisenhower. Sunnyside (2-2) will look to snap a two-game losing streak in its season finale at home against Davis.
Sunnyside=0=7=6=0=—=13
Home=14=6=0=14=—=34
WV — Hayden Morehouse 4 run (Devin Duthie kick)
WV — Skyler Cassel 1 run (Duthie kick)
Sun — Myles Newhouse 9 run (Isaac Alvarez kick)
WV — Drew Johnson 95 kick return (run failed)
Sun — Brent Maldonado 10 pass from Logan Rodriguez (pass failed)
WV — Nickolas DeLeon 3 run (Duthie kick)
WV — Caleb Woodcock 22 punt return (Duthie kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sunnyside, Newhouse 17-74, Rodriguez 10-(-32). West Valley, Morehouse 11-36, DeLeon 9-24, Team 2-(-11), Cassel 8-(-23).
PASSING — Sunnyside, Rodriguez, 28-43-1-209. West Valley, Cassel 14-19-0-170.
RECEIVING — Away, Maldonado 16-122, Chase Yanez 7-46, Newhouse 2-14, Noah McNair 2-13, Eli Fernandez 1-17. West Valley, Woodcock 5-81, Johnson 4-58, Ben Trammell 2-12, Morehouse 1-15, Jackson May 1-8, DeLeon 1-(-4).