EAST WENATCHEE — Junior Benemi Sanchez scored 17 points and had six assists as Sunnyside's girls remained undefeated with a 74-32 victory at Eastmont in CBBN basketball Tuesday night.
Paris Wilson collected 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies, who had 23 team assists.
Sunnyside moved to 5-0 and will have a showdown at Moses Lake, also 5-0, on Thursday.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 3, Benemi Sanchez 17, Ramirez 5, Paris Wilson 11, Jansyn Carrizales 10, Schmahl 6, N. Lopez 0, Puente 6, Hernandez 3, Zamora 5, J. Lopez 3, R. Lopez 0, Balli 2.
EASTMONT — Aubrey Noell 10, Files 3, Annelise Bauman 11, Chandler 8, Vara 0, Esquivel-Garcia 0, Bergan 0, Cellan 0, Weems 0, Talley 0, D. Schmitten 0, Templeton 0, K. Schmitten 0.
Sunnyside=11=28=18=17=—=74
Eastmont=9=9=7=7=—32
Highlights: Sanchez 6 assts; Wilson 5 assts, 9 rebs; Angela Zamora 10 rebs.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 59, SELAH 47: At Selah, Karina Hibbitt put up a season-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers and Ashlynn Sylve netted 17 as the two seniors closed out their EV careers. Kieryann Mattson paced Selah with 15 points.
EAST VALLEY — Base 0, B. Sylve 1, Trujillo 0, Wright 3, Alvarado 0, Karina Hibbitt 25, Barry 5, Arenas 6, Gordon 2, Ashlynn Sylve 17.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Wangler 5, Pendleton 5, Horton 6, Kieryann Mattson 15, Wells 3, Lakey 0, Carpenter 8.
East Valley=13=16=17=13=—=59
Selah=13=16=6=12=—=47
Highlights: Hibbitt (EV) 7 3p.
---
PROSSER 63, GRANDVIEW 53: At Grandview, Halle Wright tallied 21 points to pace the Mustangs, who opened a lead with a 13-6 surge in the third quarter. Prosser finished 8-3 in league but picked up two stout nonleague games this week, hosting La Salle on Wednesday and Sunnyside on Friday.
Jazmine Richey and Natalee Trevino scored 20 points apiece for Grandview.
PROSSER — Groenveld 2, Bestebeur 0, Maljars 0, Cortez 5, Phillips 0, Blair 8, Leila Taylor 11, Alexis Harris 11, Gomez 0, Ibarra 5, Halle Wright 21, Burns 0, Cox 0.
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 20, Natalee Trevino 20, D. Medina 5, Prieto 5, Castro 2, Copeland 1, Castilleja 0, Cardenas 0, Black 0.
Prosser=15=16=13=19=—=63
Grandview=11=17=6=19=—=53
Highlights: Richey (G) 9 rebs, 4 assts; C. Castro (G) 3 stls, 3 assts.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
WAPATO 65, COLLEGE PLACE 47: At Wapato, Nyah Alvarado scored 25 points to lead the Wolves into the SCAC semifinals. They'll travel to face No. 2 seed Zillah on Wednesday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Maddie Neil 14, Hill 6, Christensen 0, Thompson 3, Lina Weaver 10, Foertch 2, Leavell 0, Long 9, Casegrove 3, Campa 0.
WAPATO — Cordova 6, Kenoras 7, Hamilton 0, Estrada 5, Morales 2, Garza 1, Espinoza 6, Ericka Grunlose 13, Nyah Alvarado 25, Meninick 0.
College Place=6=16=12=13=—=47
Wapato=14=16=19=16=—=65
Highlights: Arianna Cordova 12 rebs; Jordan Espinoza 12 rebs; Semone Kenoras 10 rebs.
---
NACHES VALLEY 61, TOPPENISH 52: At Toppenish, the Rangers rallied in the third quarter and Allison Uecker finished with 25 points in a SCAC quarterfinal. Naches Valley will travel to La Salle for a semifinal and Toppenish will conclude its season at home against College Place on Thursday.
NACHES VALLEY — Smith 0, St. Martin 0, Yates 2, Taylor Dunbar 14, Allison Uecker 25, Faith Hahn-Landis 10, M. Kime 0, Galvez 0, A. Kime 9, Hargraves 0, Christophers 1.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 13, Cuevas 0, Bree Peters 13, Zuniga 5, Hill 0, Chloe Peters 17, Sanchez 0, Sandoval 0, Johnson 2, McCord 0, Whalawitsa 2.
Naches Valley=9=17=12=23=—=61
Toppenish=17=9=13=13=—=52
Highlights: Jaden Johnson 8 rebs; Meninick 8 rebs.
---
EWAC
TRI-CITIES PREP 66, MABTON 48: At Mabton, Jasmin Chavez's 12 points and six rebounds paced the Vikings against undefeated Tri-Cities Prep. Mabton plays at Walla Walla Valley on Thursday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landram 1, Brander 8, Mckenna Balcom 19, Boothe 2, McKenna Martinez 20, Hannah Chang 16.
MABTON — Sanchez 5, Jasmin Chavez 12, Galarza 4, Bonewell 4, Roettger 8, Moreno 6, Garzon 7, Becerra 2, Torres 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=17=18=21=10=—=66
Mabton=18=10=6=14=—=48
Highlights: Esmerelda Sanchez 6 rebs, 6 assts, 5 stls; Chavez 6 rebs.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 36, KITTITAS 28: At Riverside Christian, Olivia Hull scored 13 points to lead the Crusaders.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 2, Rose 0, Bare 4, Nash 2, Huber 6, Boguslawski 0, Federwisch 2, Sandnes 0, Wilson 5, Nunley 7, Asbury 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Gravesen 0, Anna Hull 12, Olivia Hull 13, Swanson 9, Perkins 2.
Kittitas=5=7=7=9=—=28
Riverside Christian=7=6=12=11=—=36
---
BOWLING
CBBN
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 668-517, Davis 577-443, Davis 532-433.
Highlights: Johnna Thiel (D) 494 (219), Leianna Soterakopoulos (D) 473 (171).