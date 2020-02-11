SELAH — Freshman Kylie Sherman once again showed why CWAC coaches named her league MVP by putting up huge numbers in her first postseason game.
She led the Vikings to a 54-46 win over Wapato with another double-double of 21 points and 20 rebounds, overcoming a three-point deficit after three quarters. Ashlynn Hall scored 12 points and Jayden Horton added 10 for Selah, which advanced to play at Prosser at 7 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
Patricia Hickey had 18 points for the Wolves, who finished the season 9-12.
WAPATO — Cordova 9, Rojas 0, Rivera 4, Estrada 3, Morales 2, Goudy 7, Garza 0, Patricia Hickey 18, Alvarado 3.
SELAH — Gibb 5, Wold 0, Mattson 0, Ashlynn Hall 12, Muir 0, Jayden Horton 10, Rasmussen 6, Raap 0, Kylie Sherman 21.
Wapato 16 10 14 6 — 46
Selah 6 8 23 17 — 54
Highlights: Sherman (S) 20 rebs.
---
GRANDVIEW 48, EPHRATA 36: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey and Bailey Duis both scored 12 points as the Greyhounds (13-8) won the loser-out contest advanced in the district tournament.
Grandview visits Toppenish at 7 p.m. Thursday.
EPHRATA — Glenn 0, Davis 0, Payton Hagy 14, Eisen 7, Clark 6, Follett 0, Mills 9, Elliott 0.
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 12, Bailey Duis 12, Laurean 8, Trevino 6, Lara 5, Benitez 3, Rivera 2, Alaniz 0.
Ephrata 9 4 5 18 — 36
Grandview 11 6 14 17 — 48
---
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 60, WENATCHEE 57: At Wenatchee, Gillyan Landis led three Rams players in double figures with 20 points.
Ariel Winslow added 18 points and Tai Brennan finished with 14 for West Valley (8-3 CBBN, 11-8 overall).
WEST VALLEY — Ariel Winslow 18, Tai Brennan 14, Allen 0, Fetzer 0, Fuller 5, Curtis 3, Gillyan Landis 20.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 8, Mady Peters 11, Albert 4, Sanford 5, Emily Redman 15, Crawley 9, Blauman 5, Bendito 0.
West Valley 18 11 20 11 — 60
Wenatchee 10 18 13 16 — 57
---
SUNNYSIDE 53, EASTMONT 26: At Sunnyside, Kameran Rodriguez scored a game-high 19 points and Analyssa Maldonado added 16 as the Grizzlies (8-3 conference, 12-6 overall) led by 12 points after the first quarter and rolled from there.
EASTMONT — Heimbigner 5, Brown 7, Renteria 2, Hardy 3, Bauman 4, Phillips 3, Flanagan 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Kameran Rodriguez 19, Sanchez 8, Wilson 4, Weets 2, Ramirez 2, Analyssa Maldonado 16, Zavala 2.
Eastmont 4 4 6 12 — 26
Sunnyside 17 15 21 0 — 53
---
---
EWAC
TRI-CITIES PREP 53, WHITE SWAN 29: At Granger, the Cougars fell in the EWAC semifinals. No statistics were available due to transmission problems at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Kittitas in a loser-out game Thursday at 6 p.m.
---
BURBANK 57, MABTON 34: At Granger, Astrid Galarza scored a team-high 10 points and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Vikings, who move into the consolation bracket of the district tournament.
Mabton (15-7) will play DeSales at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
MABTON — Astrid Galarza 10, Bonewell 3, Moreno 0, Herrera 5, Garzon 6, Becerra 4, Guevara 3, Hernandez 3.
BURBANK — Dyer 6, Stanley 4, Audri Kinsey 13, Safford 0, Jennifer Jacobo 14, S. Kinsey 9, Johnson 7, Curtis 0, Talley 4.
Mabton 11 10 5 8 — 34
Burbank 17 14 12 14 — 57
Highlights: Angela Herrera (M) 8 rebs; Galarza (M) 4 rebs, 4 asts, 3 stls. Karina Garzon (M) 3 rebs, 3 stls.
---
KITTITAS 49, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 31: At Granger, Brooke Ravet led the Coyotes with 15 points and Kyra Rupp added 14 as Kittitas stayed alive in the district tournament.
Kittitas will play White Swan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Willard 3, Cueto 0, Stepper 2, Santellano 2, Sahara Browning 15, Smith 0, King 4, Haggins 4, Larson 0, Lamberton 1.
KITTITAS — Brooke Ravet 15, Kyra Rupp 14, Mohn 5, Graham 7, other scorers not reported.
Highlights: Rupp (K) 7 rebs; Amelia Mohn (K) 7 asts, 2 stls; Samantha Graham (K) 8 rebs.