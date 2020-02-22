RIVER VIEW — La Salle faced perhaps the toughest test yet to its SCAC supremacy in Saturday’s district final against unbeaten Warden.
The Lightning fell behind in the third quarter but found a quick burst of offense late to win 50-47 and complete their second straight undefeated season against SCAC opponents. Coach Alyssa Goins said Gillian Martin hit a clutch 3-pointer, Leah Ashby sank a floater, and Natalie Newman hit two free throws to put La Salle ahead for good with about three minutes remaining.
Trista Hull’s double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds paced the Lightning while Natalie Newman added 10 points. La Salle (19-3) may have to travel next week for regionals but will be guaranteed a spot at the SunDome to defend its 1A title.
WARDEN — Richins 0, Q. Erdmann 4, Brecka Erdmann 11, Jaryn Madsen 16, J. Rios 3, Leinweber 2, K. Rios 9, Enriquez 0, McKay 2.
LA SALLE — Goins 2, Martin 9, Sigler 3, Ashby 6, Stohr 6, Trista Hull 10, Natalie Newman 10, L. Lancaster 4, Klebaum 0.
Warden=12=8=19=8=—=47
La Salle=19=10=8=13=—=50
Highlights: Hull 13 rebs; Newman 5 stls.
---
ZILLAH 54, CONNELL 51: At River View, freshman KK Bass hit a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to lift Zillah to a 54-51 win over Connell and into next week’s 1A regionals.
The Leopards trailed by nine heading into the fourth quarter before exploding for 23 points. Brynn Widner led the way with 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Bass added 13 for Zillah (19-5).
Zillah=13=11=8=23=—=54
Connell=15=17=14=11=—=51
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 17, Oliver 0, Hollie Ziegler 10, Garza 2, Nishi 0, Zapien 0, Ramos 0, Maddie Wallace 12, KK Bass 13.
CONNELL — Thompson 5, Maggie Smith 22, Holst 0, Madison Smith 18, Lloyd 4, Rodriguez 0, Booth 0, Speht 2.
Zillah highlights: Ziegler 8 rebs; Wallace 7 rebs.
---
CBBN district
SUNNYSIDE 46, WEST VALLEY 39: At Sunnyside, Kameran Rodriguez led the Grizzlies with 14 points as they beat West Valley to advance to the Class 4A regional tournament.
Analyssa Maldonado added 11 points and Paris Wilson finished with nine for Sunnyside.
Gillyan Landis scored 14 points for the Rams, which finished the season with a record of 14-9.
WEST VALLEY — Winslow 9, Brennan 3, Roberts 7, Fetzer 0, Fuller 6, Curtis 0, Gillyan Landis 14.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Zavala 4, Analyssa Maldonado 11, Ramirez 1, Weets 5, Wilson 9, Puente 0, Sanchez 2, Kameran Rodriguez 14.
West Valley=13=6=10=10=—=39
Sunnyside=11=10=10=15=—=46
Sunnyside highlights: Rodriguez 7 rebs; Maldonado 4 stls; Paris Wilson 4 stls.
---
CWAC crossover
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 63, PROSSER 49: At Prosser, Alexis Harris led three Prosser players in double figures with 12 points, but the Mustangs lost to West Valley of Spokane in a winner to regionals, loser out game.
Halle Wright had 11 points and Ellie Maljaars added 10 for Prosser, which finished the season with a record of 14-10.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE — Hailey Marcow 21, Nevaeh Sherwood 15, Taylor 9, Amann 9, Moloney 0, Mcgloth 1, Sicilla 2, Henry 7, Finke 1, Carr 0.
PROSSER — Bestebreur 0, Groeneveld 4, Ellie Maljaars 10, Cortes 3, Halle Wright 11, Taylor 3, Alexis Harris 12, Olivarez 6.
WV-Spokane=19=18=10=16=—=63
Prosser=15=5=13=16=—=49
---
CLARKSTON 69, TOPPENISH 60: At Clarkston, the Wildcats faded after a hot start against the Great Northern League champions, who took third place at the 2A state tournament a year ago. No other details were reported.
---
EWAC district
LAKE ROOSEVELT 55, WHITE SWAN 48: At Quincy, Nakoda Sampson scored 14 points to lead the Cougars, who rallied in the second half but couldn’t overcome 20 free throws on 38 attempts by Lake Roosevelt. White Swan finished its season 19-6.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 14, Jackson 0, Ike-Andrews 0, H. Bass 3, Bach 8, Scabbyrobe 1, Wolfsberger 4, Ohms 2, Lovey Vanpelt 13, Castilleja 0, M. Bass 0, Pineda 3.
LAKE ROOSEVELT — Jozlyn Hansen 10, Kyona Edmo 10, Desautel 0, Abel 2, Audrey Hansen 19, Ellie Hansen 10, Steffens 1, Nomee 3.
White Swan=10=9=12=17
Lake Roosevelt=8=17=8=22
---
BREWSTER 47, MABTON 37: At Quincy, Mabton’s season ended in a loss to the Bears. The Vikings finished their season 16-9. No other details were reported.
---
Central Washington district
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 52, PATEROS 47: At Eastmont, Olivia Hull scored a game-high 16 points and her sister Anna Hull finished with a double-double to help the Crusaders beat Pateros and advanced to the Class 1B regionals.
Anna Hull finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Kelly Shields added nine points for Riverside Christian.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Olivia Hull 16, Anna Hull 10, Shield 9, Sanders 6, C. Swanson 5, Yallup 4, G. Swanson 2, Puterbaugh 0.
PATEROS — Tea Assmusen 13, Aleeka Miller-Smith 11, Laini Gallegos 10, J. Piechalski 7, Ceniceros 4, Mota 2, Arevelo 0, Flores 0.
Riverside Christian=10=14=12=16=—=52
Pateros=12=12=10=13=—=47
Riverside Christian highlights: A. Hull 11 rebs; O. Hull 5 stls.