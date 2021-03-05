SUNNYSIDE — Scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes, Sunnyside fended off West Valley's late rally and pulled away for a 48-30 victory on opening night of CBBN football Friday night at Clem Senn Field.
Junior quarterback Logan Rodriguez, who led the league in passing yards and touchdowns in 2019, threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers and junior running back Myles Newhouse scored two touchdowns in the second half for the Grizzlies.
Trailing 35-16 in the third quarter, West Valley stormed back as sophomore quarterback Skyler Cassel threw scoring strikes to Drew Johnson and Caleb Woodcock to pull the Rams within 35-30 with 9:36 remaining.
West Valley's defense stopped Sunnyside's next two possessions, but the Grizzlies' defense held as well with an interception and turnover on downs.
Newhouse punched in his second touchdown with 2:44 left, and Julian Sandoval returned an interception — his second pick of the final period — 45 yards for the final margin.
Cassel threw three touchdown passes, Woodcock hauling in two from 20 and 35 yards, and scored on a short keeper in his first varsity start.
Sunnyside will travel to Eisenhower next Friday while West Valley hosts Davis.
---
West Valley=6=7=10=7=—=30
Sunnyside=7=21=7=13=—=48
WV — Skyler Cassel 1 run (pass failed)
Sunnyside — Brent Maldonado pass from Logan Rodriguez (Julian Sandoval kick)
Sunnyside — Noah McNair 11 pass from Rodriguez (Sandoval kick)
WV — Caleb Woodcock 20 pass from Cassel (Devin Duthie kick)
Sunnyside — Devin Escamilla 27 run (Sandoval kick)
Sunnyside — Ezequiel Mendoza 10 pass from Rodriguez (Sandoval kick)
WV — FG Duthie 32
Sunnyside — Myles Newhouse 12 pass from Rodriguez (Sandoval kick)
WV — Drew Johnson 45 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
WV — Woodcock 35 pass from Cassel (Duthie kick)
Sunnyside — Newhouse 3 run (Sandoval kick)
Sunnyside — Sandoval 45 interception return (kick failed)
---
CWAC
Ellensburg 12, East Valley 0
ELLENSBURG — Ryker Fortier threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 50 yards to lead the Bulldogs, who forced four turnovers and limited East Valley to 74 yards of total offense.
Fortier completed 19 of 26 yards with scoring striking to Charlie Allenbaugh and Jacob Roseberry, whose 9-yard touchdown catch came with 11:19 left in the game.
Allenbaugh and Roseberry also came up with interceptions on defense. Allenbaugh hauled in nine receptions for 83 yards.
Ellensburg (1-1) plays at Prosser next Friday, and East Valley (1-2) picked up a nonleague game at Pasco on March 13.
East Valley=0=0=0=0=—=0
Ellensburg=6=0=0=6=—=12
Ellensburg — Charlie Allenbaugh 10 pass from Ryker Fortier (pass failed)
Ellensburg — Jacob Roseberry 9 pass from Fortier (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — EV, Tyler Stone 4-5, Aiden Estill 4-(minus 35), Team 1-(minus 6). Ellensburg, Fortier 17-50, George Wright 16-47, Riley Gibson 7-24, Damon Mallick 5-22, Team 1-(minus 3).
PASSING — EV, Estill 10-25-3-110. Ellensburg, Fortier 19-26-0-148.
RECEIVING — EV, Erik Navarro 6-52, Carson Knautz 2-47, Teegan Hooper 2-11. Ellensburg, Allenbaugh 9-83, Roseberry 5-33, Joshua Boast 2-19, Joseph Bugni 2-0, Wright 1-13.
---
Prosser 16, Grandview 6
GRANDVIEW — Kase Tuttle and Cade Harris scored touchdowns in the second half to rally the Mustangs, who trailed 6-2 at halftime.
Tuttle broke a 53-yard scoring run to give Prosser the lead and Harris returned an interception 57 yards for the final score. The Mustangs (3-0), who played a mixture of JV and varsity players, are hosting reigning 2A state champion Tumwater (3-0) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Robert Gomez threw for 133 yards and Evan Bridger ran for a touchdown to led Grandview (1-2), which hosts Selah next Friday.
Prosser=0=2=7=7=—=16
Grandview=6=0=0=0=—=6
Grandview — Evan Bridger run
Prosser — Safety
Prosser — Kase Tuttle 53 run (kick good)
Prosser — Cade Harris 57 interception return (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prosser, not available. Grandview, Bridger 15-26, Jadrien Chavez 11-12, Dominik Sanchez 1-3, Mickel Magana 2-29, Robert Gomez 4-(minus 2).
PASSING — Prosser, not available. Grandview, Gomez 9-22-2-133.
RECEIVING — Prosser, not available. Grandview, Noe Medina 3-80, Sanchez 2-20, Diamond Carrasco 1-14, Magana 1-10, Chavez 1-8.
---
SCAC
Toppenish 20, Zillah 13
TOPPENISH — The Wildcats overcame Claysen Delp's 302 yards of offense with two big defensive plays in the first half to secure the victory at Bob Winters Field.
Christian Marquez returned a fumble 75 yards in the first quarter and Jason Grant had a 92-yard interception return in the second period to give Toppenish a 14-7 lead at the break.
In Zillah's season opener, Delp ran for 139 yards on 20 carries and threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard strike to Juan Avalos in the third quarter that made it a one-score margin.
Toppenish (2-0) hosts College Place on Thursday while Zillah (0-1) hosts Connell.
Zillah=0=7=6=0=—=13
Toppenish=7=7=6=0=—=20
Topp — Christian Marquez 75 fumble return (Emmanuel Garcia kick)
Topp — Jason Grant 92 interception return (Garcia kick)
Zillah — Ashton Waldman 26 pass from Claysen Delp (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Topp — Michael Martinez 16 run (kick failed)
Zillah — Juan Avalos 58 pass from Delp (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Delp 20-139, Zane Giles 3-6, Braydon Flood 17-115. Toppenish, Martinez 12-46, Josh Perez 8-(minus 22), Anthony Ozuna 2-18, Grant 1-11, Jose Torres 3-(minus 5).
PASSING — Zillah, Delp 11-24-2-163. Toppenish, Perez 9-15-0-78.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Avalos 6-106, Waldman 2-34, Flood 3-23. Toppenish, Martinez 2-16, MJ Morales 1-21, Grant 4-29, Josiah Johnson 2-5, Nick Cortez 1-2, Torres 1-(minus 23).
---
NONLEAGUE
Selah 43, Southridge 14
SELAH — Heath Yochum threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jack Kuhn early in the fourth quarter, and the Vikings pulled away from the Suns to improve to 2-1.
The scoring strike came just after Selah took over on downs with the Suns deep in Vikings territory looking to cut the deficit to one score.
Southridge=0=0=7=7=—=14
Selah=17=0=7=19=—=43
---
OTHER FINAL SCORES
Naches Valley 48, Wapato 0
La Salle 14, Kiona-Benton 7
Cle Elum 21, Kittitas 0