SELAH — Noah Pepper and Jace Durand capped their four-year careers by combining for 60 points as Selah's boys finished off an unbeaten season with a 69-43 win over East Valley in CWAC basketball Tuesday night at Carl Kellman Gym.
Pepper netted 33 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, leaving his career total at 1,931 - good for seventh on the Valley's all-time list despite the condensed 13-game season. The CWU signee averaged 27.4 points during his senior season.
Durand, who played his first three years at EV, dropped in 27 points to give him 1,334 for his career.
Selah, which led 47-40 after three quarters but pulled away with a 22-3 final period, finished 12-0 in league and 13-0 overall.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 6, Johnson 7, Nick Field 14, Calhoun 7, Deveny 0, Uriostegui 4, Ka. Taylor 0, Rosales 3, Locke 2.
SELAH — N. Zambito 2, Quincy 3, Kuhn 2, Jace Durand 27, J. Zambito 0, Noah Pepper 33, Correia 2.
East Valley=15=15=10=3=—=43
Selah=22=18=7=22=—=69
Highlights: Noah Pepper 8 rebs; Jace Durand (S) 6 rebs; Matt Quincy (S) 5 rebs.
---
PROSSER 80, GRANDVIEW 65: At Prosser, the Mustangs opened up a big first-quarter lead and the Greyhounds fought back but never got closer than eight points in their season finale. Prosser will conclude its season by hosting Sunnyside on Friday.
Prosser=21=15=20=24=—=80
Grandview=5=17=21=22=—=65
---
CBBN
EASTMONT 83, SUNNYSIDE 80 (OT): At Sunnyside, Daniel Singleterry scored 34 points and Brent Maldonado added a career-high 31 to go with nine rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies. They'll host Moses Lake on Thursday.
EASTMONT — Schneider 9, Dillon Esparza 17, Trovato 0, Eamon Monahan 11, Spencer 10, Wiersma 0, Ethan Easley 18, Gallaher 2, Cael Flanagan 16.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 0, Briones 0, Garcia 0, Brent Maldonaldo 31, Montelongo 2, Galvez 2, Daniel Singleterry 34, Cazares 4, Salinas 2, McNair 5.
Eastmont=22=18=16=13=14=—=83
Sunnyside=22=23=7=17=11=—=80
Highlights: Maldonado 9 rebs, 4 assts.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 94, COLLEGE PLACE 51: At Zillah, the Leopards got 23 points from Clay Delp and Teegan Waldman and Zillah scored 63 first-half points in their quarterfinal matchup. They'll host Wapato in Wednesday's semifinal.
COLLEGE PLACE — Mink 0, Case 4, Colton Hamada 11, Willis 0, Christensen 2, Howard 2, Carter Schreindl 11, Sanchez 0, Durand 5, Vera 0, Fry 7, Wilwand 0, Corbett 9.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 23, Garza 0, Perez 0, Avila 0, Favilla 2, Apol Medrano 10, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 23, T. Waldman 3, John 4, Santana 3, Luke Navarre 18, Juarez 2.
College Place=13=15=11=12=—=51
Zillah=33=30=11=20=—=94
---
TOPPENISH 65, LA SALLE 22: At Toppenish, Riley Mesplie's 15 points, five steals and five assists led the Wildcats to the first-round victory. Toppenish will host Naches Valley in a semifinal game on Thursday.
LA SALLE — Garza 0, Sevingy 0, O'Conner 6, Zamora 0, McCart 0, Judd 2, Marcus Cobar 11. Sanchez 3.
TOPPENISH — Myers 5, Riley Mesplie 15, Perez 6, Rivera 6, Larios 5, Martinez 7, Christopher Marquez 2, Jason Grant 14, Christian Marquez 4, G. Mesplie 0, Arcila 2, Brice 0.
La Salle=6=6=2=8=—=22
Toppenish=21=14=26=4=—=65
Toppenish highlights: Josh Perez 5 assts, 5 stls; R. Mesplie 5 assts, 5 stls; Christopher Marquez 5 rebs; Greyson Mesplie 4 assts; Michael Martinez 4 stls; Shane Rivera 5 stls.
---
NACHES VALLEY 79, CONNELL 31: At Naches, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Rangers.
CONNELL — Lloyd 7, Holt 0, Choi 1, Jacob Freeman 10, Davis 3, Martinez 4, Saucedo 6.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Abrams 3, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 20, Gooler 8, Hires 2, Dom Sadeddin 15, Gaethle 3, M. Sadeddin 5, Nedrow 4, Osborn 7, Jesse Benge 12.
Connell=9=9=6=7=—=31
Naches Valley=16=17=21=25=—=79
NV highlights: Porter Abrams (NV) 6 stls, 5 assts; Lloyd-Watson 11 rebs; D. Sadeddin 6 rebs; Grant Osborn 7 rebs.
---
WAPATO 76, KIONA-BENTON 59: At Wapato, Braden Richardson scored 22 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds for the Wolves in the first-round game. Wapato advances to a semifinal game at Zillah on Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Ilin 2, Mondragon 4, Brayden Henrie 12, Ty Craven 19, Black 4, Neef 6, Mikey Vance 12.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 15, Walsey 1, Goudy 5, Parrish 0, M. Alvarado 6, Ruiz 7, Tadena 0, Braden Richardson 22, Bill 8, Dollente 0, Mathew McConville 12.
Kiona-Benton=18=7=21=13=—=59
Wapato=21=19=16=20=—=76
Highlights: Richardson 8 assts, 7 rebs; F. Alvarado 6 assts; Matthew Alvarado 7 assts.
---
EWAC
KITTITAS 64, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 63: At Riverside Christian, Blake Catlin scored all 18 of his points in the first half and the Coyotes held on for the victory. Noah McKee led all scorers with 25 points for RC, which plays at Highland on Friday.
KITTITAS — Bare 0, Van Dorn 5, Coles 14, Rosbach 9, Litter 0, Nathan Varnum 0, Towner 4, Blake Catlin 18, Luke Hayden 15.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 0, Noah McKee 25, Belknap 3, Allan 5, Bradford 2, Bell 0, Villa 0, Vickers 7, Bazaldua 0, Joel Belaire 14, Bamglebu 7.
Kittitas=18=23=13=10=—=64
Riverside Chr.=16=12=15=20=—=63
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 54, MABTON 50: At Mabton, Andres Zavala led all scorers with 22 points for Mabton (4-5), which travels to Walla Walla Valley on Thursday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Villegas 0, Carey 2, Jordan 6, Harper 1, Kyle 0, Shumway 7, Austin Hiett 21, Adam Baerlocher 13, Sherfey 4.
MABTON — Vasquez 4, McCallum 7, Carreon 2, Andres Zavala 22, Alltus 0, Morrow 0, Bahena 0, Jose Ramos 10.
Tri-Cities Prep=12=18=10=14=—=54
Mabton=19=12=8=11=—=50