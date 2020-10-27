Granger junior Gage Cook continues to grow his resume from a two-time state champion to a national-caliber standout.
Having already committed to Army, Cook earned a fifth-place medal at 220 pounds and was the highest placer from Washington at the Super 32 Challenge last weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Cook reached the semifinals, where he was edged 3-2, and posted a 4-2 record in the huge, two-day tournament, which included a large contingent from Washington with 10 wrestlers from the Valley.
Rising to No. 14 in the most recent national prep rankings, Cook has been fairly busy and well-traveled, having won the Western States Greco title for his weight class in July after posting a 12-2 record at Freestyle and Greco events in Idaho and Utah. As a tune-up for the Super 32 earlier this month, he was runner-up in the U-18 Elite division of the Freakshow tournament in Nampa, Idaho.
Prosser's Reyden Huizar came the closest to joining Cook on the podium at Super 32, winning five of seven matches at 113 pounds, which had the most entries in the tourney. Other locals winning at least two matches included Sunnyside's Elijah Barajas (106) and Andrew Macias (132) and Ellensburg's Francisco Ayala (132).
Barajas won the U-18 Boys title at Freakshow.
• Toppenish sophomore Ruby Rios is entered in this weekend's Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa.