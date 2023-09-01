PROSSER — Both teams needed to a little bit of everything to move the ball in another dramatic addition to the intense rivalry between Sunnyside and Prosser Friday night.
The Mustangs shut down Air Force commit Noah McNair far better than anyone in recent memory, so the Grizzlies and quarterback Ethan Avalos found other offensive weapons. Sunnyside’s athletic secondary and persistent pass rush disrupted Prosser’s air raid attack, so coach Corey Ingvalson often turned to a fullback when he needed yards the most.
That proved to be the difference in overtime, when Gayge Thiemann took a first down handoff after converting a third down and short. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior who moved from Idaho last winter rumbled through tacklers, then broke free to seal the Mustangs’ 29-23 win with a 13-yard touchdown run.
“That was some shades of 1992, ‘93,” Ingvalson said. “Coach (Tom) Moore reached out this morning saying “Go Mustangs”. We had it back in the day, some I formation, we call it our Bronco package, and it paid dividends today.”
Thiemann’s 42 hard-fought yards on 10 carries added another dimension to a Prosser offense based primarily on throwing the ball all over the field. Even without the explosiveness of last year’s powerful senior running back, Neo Medrano, Thiemann proved effective in short yardage situations against a stout Grizzlies defensive line.
Still, most of the night the Mustangs stayed in the shotgun, despite failing to score an offensive touchdown before halftime. Ingvalson said looking back at film allowed them to make some adjustments and senior quarterback Kory McClure threw for 145 of his 209 yards in the second half, including a 58-yard catch and run for Aaron Gonzalez.
Another relatively new face played a key role in finally unlocking Prosser’s passing attack. Ingvalson said 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior Landon Bailey barely saw any varsity playing time last season, but he emerged to finish with six receptions for 56 yards, as well as a two-point conversion.
“I think he’s going to play a monster role,” Ingvalson said. “Sunnyside has always slowed us down pass-wise and so as the game and the season moves on and we get used to seeing some stuff on film and adjustments we’ll make, we’re excited to see his potential in the future.”
Senior Havic Prieto’s expecting to play a key part in Prosser’s passing attack this season as well, but his biggest impact in the season opener came on defense. A 52-yard interception return gave the Mustangs life in the second quarter and highlighted an up-and-down night for Prosser’s secondary marred by big plays by the Grizzlies’ top receivers.
Cody Diddens struck first when he turned quickly, then outran everyone on a 51-yard touchdown pass from new quarterback Ethan Avalos. McNair caught only three passes with two Mustangs defenders shadowing him on every play, although creating space on a screen play allowed him to showcase his athleticism by running across the field for a 49-yard touchdown.
“We double teamed him, took him away,” Prieto said. “He had that big touchdown, but other than that, he was a nonfactor.”
Another screen play ended McNair’s night with less than eight minutes to play in regulation, when defensive end EJ Hurtado batted the ball up in the air and McNair dove in to try to grab it. A leg injury sent him to the sideline, where he appeared able to stand but could only watch as Sunnyside’s offense searched for a game-tying score.
Prosser’s defense forced a turnover on downs inside the 10-yardline and Prieto said McNair’s injury allowed the secondary to double team Diddens, who caught seven passes for a game-high 109 yards. But on the next possession Avalos showed growth by scrambling for a fourth down conversion and finally connected on a deep throw to Seb Magana for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:53 left.
Ingvalson’s confident the senior junior quarterback’s poised for a strong season, which continues next week when Post Falls visits Sunnyside (0-1). The Mustangs will travel to face Skyline, a 4A quarterfinalist from last year, a game Ingvalson believes his team will be prepared for after Friday’s tough test.
“Sunnyside challenges you in the sense that it does take you a little bit to get going and that’s a credit to what they do,” Ingvalson said. “it’s very hard to go against them. That’s why we love it right out of the gate.”
Sunnyside 8 0 8 7 0 — 23
Prosser 0 7 8 8 6 — 29
SUN — Cody Diddens 51 pass from Ethan Avalos (Diddens pass from Eli Fernandez)
PRO — Havic Prieto 52 interception return (Hans VerMulm kick)
PRO — Kory McClure 5 run (Landon Bailey from McClure)
SUN — Noah McNair 49 pass from Avalos (Chris Villanueva from Fernandez)
PRO — Aaron Gonzalez 58 pass from McClure (Jacob Rainer from McClure)
SUN — Seb Magana 31 pass from Avalos (Alberto Ledesma kick)
PRO — Gayge Thiemann 13 run
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sunnyside, Trey Castro 17-45, Rylee Gonzalez 3-43, Fernandez 3-17, Avalos 3-(-minus 4); Prosser, Thiemann 10-42, Rainer 4-3, Isaac Montejano 2-6, McClure 6-25.
PASSING — Sunnyside, Avalos 19-38-1-254; Prosser, McClure 26-34-209.
RECEIVING — Sunnyside, Diddens 7-109, McNair 3-64, Magana 1-31, Gonzalez 2-17, Fernandez 2-12, Anjel Clausto 1-8, Castro 1-6, J’Den Briones 1-3, Chris Villanueva 1-4; Prosser, Gonzalez 1-58, Landon Bailey 6-56, Havic Prieto 4-38, Montejano 7-28, Erik Delgado 6-24, Rainer 1-4, Christian Morfin 1-1.
