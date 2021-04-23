SUNNYSIDE — Not much could separate the CBBN South’s top two teams in the first of their three scheduled meetings Friday night.
After 90 intense, scoreless minutes, West Valley goalkeeper Devin Duthie made the difference with two saves to help the Rams prevail 4-2 in a penalty shootout. All four West Valley players converted their spot kicks to keep the Rams unbeaten.
Sunnyside became the first team to stifle an offense that scored at least three goals in each of its first four games. No one has scored against the Grizzlies in their last three games since a 2-0 loss at Grandview.
Duthie came up with seven saves before the shootout to help stop a potent Sunnyside attack that scored 14 goals in its three wins this season. Both teams created a handful of chances and the Rams managed to keep the ball out of the net while playing a man down for about 25 minutes after a player got sent off for picking up his second yellow card.
West Valley will complete a stretch of five straight road games at Eisenhower while Sunnyside stays home to host Davis on Tuesday.
The Pirates improved to 3-2 and picked up their first league win by beating Eisenhower 3-1 at Zaepfel Stadium Friday night.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: West Valley 4 (Dylan Kitt, Wesley Bryant, Hunter Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Wright), Sunnyside 2 (Daniel Mendoza, Ezekiel Rodriguez)
Saves: Devin Duthie (WV) 7, Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra 4.