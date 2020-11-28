It’s a harsh reality that is on the brink of lasting an entire year. High school athletes in Washington haven’t competed since March and won’t again until next February — and only if the spiking coronavirus allows it.
But for a fortunate few from West Valley, there was an alternative — moving to another state — and they made the most of it.
Just a week ago on the same day, Brayden Packard ran a 5,000-meter cross country race in 14 minutes, 43 seconds for American Fork High School in Utah while Mackensi Meluskey helped Scottsdale Christian to its fourth straight Class 2A state volleyball title in Arizona. The day after clocking one of the nation’s fastest prep 5K times, Packard signed a letter of intent with BYU.
Issac Madrigal and Christian Montelongo, football standouts for the Rams a year ago, both played well for Class 6A Cesar Chavez High near Phoenix. But the effects of COVID-19, which they sought to escape from, permeated Arizona in the fall and they were only able to play three games.
Two of the Valley’s best boys basketball underclassmen last year — Sunnyside’s Ethan Copeland and Zillah’s Mason Landdeck — are getting ready to start their senior seasons in Utah. Copeland is at Class 6A Lone Peak, which recently finished second in the state football playoffs, and Landdeck, who recently signed with Eastern Washington, is at Class 4A Desert Hills.
For Packard, it was a long cross country season filled with highlights despite missing a month with an injury. After winning three races in September, he was sidelined by a bone bruise in his knee and didn’t race again until state, where American Fork finished second on Oct. 22.
Unable to perform at his best at state, Packard did recover quickly and enjoyed a remarkable postseason, which included a 4:17 mile time trial and a career-best 15:05 for 5K. Then came his finale at the RunningLane National Championships in Huntsville, Ala., where runners and teams were drawn to what was billed as the country’s fastest 5K course.
It was fast indeed as Packard checked in at 14:43.83 for 11th place in an elite boys field of 288 and Jenna Hutchins from Tennessee became the first prep girl to crack 16 minutes at 15:58.42.
Signing with BYU, Packard will join five-time state champion Brigham Cardon from Selah.
Scottsdale Christian wasn’t a shoo-in for a four-peat since the team had only eight players, a new coach and the No. 2 seed in the state finals in Tempe. But Meluskey’s big swings on the outside and her defensive contributions helped the Eagles sweep all four opponents, including a 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 victory for the title.
Meluksey amassed 143 kills, 110 digs and 29 aces in 18 matches. She had a season-high match of 17 kills and collected nine kills in the championship match.
With COVID issues delaying Cesar Chavez’s season and eliminating opponents from neighboring districts, Madrigal and Montelongo didn’t play their first game until Oct. 30. With the late start, the Champions were already ineligible for the state playoffs, which are currently underway.
Nevertheless, Madrigal had a nice debut, passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more scores. Montelongo, a middle linebacker, had an interception in that game. In the three games, Madrigal threw for 348 yards with four touchdowns as Cesar Chavez went 2-1.
Madrigal earned second-team CBBN honors at quarterback for West Valley a year ago. The conference’s first-team pick, Wenatchee’s Camden Sirmon, also moved to another state to play this fall.
Playing for Sentinel High of Missoula, Sirmon helped the Spartans finish 10-0 and win their first Montana AA state title a week ago with a 24-15 win over Billings West. Even while splitting time at the helm, Sirmon threw for 949 yards, ran for over 800 and had a hand in 22 touchdowns. He’ll stay in Missoula, having committed to the University of Montana after the title game.