The first sign came when shortly after erasing a two-touchdown deficit against West Valley in the second quarter Friday night, Sunnyside went for a 4th and 2 inside its own 30 yardline.
Four plays after running back Dominique Booth’s conversion, quarterback/punter Brent Maldonado turned a fake punt on 4th and 6 into a 37-yard gain. Once they’d taken the lead, the Grizzlies decided to pass on the final play of the half, resulting in a 92-yard touchdown for Noah McNair.
So by the time Sunnyside chose to onside kick while ahead by three touchdowns in the third quarter, it hardly felt like a surprise. After all, every other risk had paid off for a team desperate pick up its first win of the season, and of course, this one did, too.
McNair and Booth said they knew to be ready for an aggressive offensive approach against a Rams team averaging 25 points and more than 350 passing yards per game. It all added up to six consecutive touchdown drives featuring three fourth down conversions and five successful plays on third and longer than seven yards in a 41-20 win.
“We were preparing all week for this,” McNair said.
Still, both said they were surprised on the sideline when they saw the fake punt and the onside kick, two plays Booth referred to as “gamechangers.” He ran for 206 yards on 36 carries, scoring two touchdowns and helping Sunnyside run out almost the final eight minutes on its last drive.
West Valley gave up only 28 points combined in its first three games, including 21 on the road to Juneau-Douglas/Thunder Mountain, Alaska’s No. 1 ranked team. Sunnyside never scored more than three touchdowns during its 0-3 start against teams with a combined record of 10-2.
Perhaps the most pivotal sequence Friday came just before halftime, when Skyler Cassel’s potential game-tying touchdown pass went through the hands of his receiver in the end zone on fourth down. McNair smiled as he said West Valley probably expected the Grizzlies to just run out the final two seconds and take their momentum into the locker room, but he had other ideas.
“I called it to the coach ‘cause I knew they were gonna play off,” McNair said. “So I was like, ‘it’s gonna be a tunnel, give me a screen’ and everything else happened from there.”
He caught the pass barely beyond the line of scrimmage, then followed his blockers before outrunning them all, along with the Rams defense, down the left sideline.
Sunnyside’s defense helped fuel their offensive outburst, holding West Valley scoreless on four consecutive drives following two quick touchdowns. McNair came up big on that side as well, intercepting a pass on second and goal early in the third quarter to preserve a 27-14 lead.
It all felt similar to the season opener in Sunnysde, when Prosser rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to win 21-12. Much like the Rams this week, the Grizzlies moved the ball well but failed to capitalize on their opportunities against the Mustangs, coming up empty on three trips inside the Prosser 10 yardline.
McNair said he and his teammates learned a lot from that loss as they improved against a tough early schedule. Games against Post Falls and unbeaten defending 3A runner-up Kennewick provided more opportunities to understand what it would take to beat tough competition.
“Those are great teams,” McNair said. “Ever since then we’ve been fighting and we knew that we had to come strong and that’s what it’s about.”
Sunnyside players and coaches also drew motivation from perceived disrespect, such as all four of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s prognosticators predicting a West Valley win. Coach Marshall Lobbestael held up a clipping of those picks in front of his team on the field after the game and McNair said it drove them to work hard in practice.
The schedule won’t get any easier next Friday against Eastmont, which bounced back from a pair of 14-13 losses to win its first two Big 9 games by a combined 73 points. The Grizzlies lost to the Wildcats 31-26 at home last year, so they’ll need all the momentum they can take from the win over West Valley.
“It’s a big one,” Booth said. “1-0 in league so we’re just trying to fight and fight and fight.”
West Valley=14=0=6=0=—=20
Sunnyside=0=27=13=0=—=41
WV — Demetreus Sadeddin 7 pass from Skyler Cassel (kick failed)
WV — Jackson May 22 pass from Cassel (Ben Pupplo pass from Cassel)
Sun — Chris Villanueva 19 pass from Brent Maldonado (Ethan Avalos kick)
Sun — Dominique Booth 15 run (Avalos kick)
Sun — Cody Diddens 23 pass from Maldonado (kick failed)
Sun — Noah McNair 92 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Sun — Diddens 21 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Sun — Booth 11 run (Avalos kick)
WV — Sadeddin 6 pass from Cassel (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHIING — WV, Antonio Barajas 3-11, Cassel 3-1, Pupplo 1-(-9). Sunnyside, Booth 36-205, Maldonado 6-82, Trey Castro 6-42.
PASSING — WV, Cassel 31-46-1-460. Sunnyside, Maldonado 21-26-0-267.
RECEIVING — WV, Saddedin 9-180, May 9-119, Pupplo 3-52, Zion Lee 6-58, Barajas 1-38, Seth Woodcock 3-13. Sunnyside, McNair 11-158, Diddens 7-81, Villanueva 2-20, Julian Chavez 1-8.
