SUNNYSIDE — A pin by Nathan Martinez in the final match capped Sunnyside's 37-24 victory over reigning Class 4A state champion Chiawana in nonleague wrestling Tuesday night.
The Riverhawks edged Sunnyside by 11 points for the 4A Mat Classic title last year.
The Grizzlies reeled off seven straight wins between 126 and 170 pounds to build a 31-6 lead. Chiawana rallied late, using two pins and a forfeit to pull within 31-24 with the 285 match remaining. Martinez took care of business quickly, earning a fall at 1:32 to end the match.
Sunnyside resumes CBBN action on Wednesday hosting Wenatchee.
106: Por Htoo (C) d. Jayden Jasso, 13-6. 113: Eli Barajas (S) for. 120: Isaiah Medina (C) d. Michael Michel, 12-5. 126: Miguel Valdez (S) d. Jordan Tobias, 5-2. 132: Alex Fernandez (S) d. Nate Montelongo, 8-5. 138: EJ Villanueva (S) md. Lance Stover, 12-1. 145: Andrew Macias (S) d. Evan Sauceda, 9-3. 152: Nacho Payan (S) d. Mason Tovar, 14-11. 160: Austin Villaneuva (S) d. Aiden Villarreal, 7-3. 170: Lenny Avalos (S) p. Judah Bishop, 3:03. 182: Devyn Hernandez (C) p. Octavo Ruiz, 5:00. 195: Darion Johnson (C) p. Jerdian Salazar, 3:45. 220: Isaiah Anderson (C) for. 285: Nathan Martinez (S) p. Juan Perez, 1:32.