TACOMA — Sunnyside’s EJ Villanueva knows about patience and fortitude and Selah’s Jesse Salinas does, too.
On side-by-side mats in the Tacoma Dome, they helped lead their teams to second-place trophies at Saturday’s 33rd Mat Classic state wrestling championships.
Villanueva, a rare state champion as a freshman in Class 4A, returned to that lofty perch on the final day of his prep career and the Grizzlies came away with 10 medalists and two champions for the program’s second straight runner-up state trophy.
Salinas, a third-place medalist here as a freshman and sophomore, came through in a big way in his senior finale, winning the 145-pound title while leading Selah to second place in the Class 2A tournament.
Moments after his freshman brother Chris competed in the 138 final, EJ Villanueva powered to a 7-2 victory to complete his run of three straight Mat Classic finals.
“It means the world to me,” he said. “My parents always taught me to be determined and work hard. When you win it all as a freshman, all you want to do is keeping winning. I was second two years ago and then we didn’t have state last year, so it’s been a long time. So many people have supported me so I’m pretty emotional about this.”
The Grizzlies had finalists at three consecutive weights and junior Alejandro Fernandez started it off with an 11-2 major decision at 132.
“Having three of us like this has been great. We feed off each other,” he said. “I’m already looking forward to next year because we’re going to have another good team.”
Chiawana repeated as team champion with 166.5 points and Sunnyside checked in with 145 points and took home a trophy for the third straight year. South Kitsap was third with 109.
Salinas met up with a longtime rival in the Class 2A final at 145, and for a while Ellensburg’s Francisco Ayala stayed even. The match was tied 4-4 after the first period before Salinas edged head 6-5 in the second. But in the third period, Salinas surged away to win 15-7.
“I told myself all week you’ve worked too hard not to get this victory,” he said. “Never give up, that’s my thing. After the first two years here, this is all I’ve thought about. I’m glad I got the chance as a senior to finally do it.”
With junior Alonzo Lopez (152) and senior Donald Schmidt (195) contributing second-place medals, the Vikings tallied 157 points to nearly double their total from two years ago when Selah landed a fourth-place trophy.
Top-ranked Orting confirmed that status with 214.5 points, while third-place Othello (136.5) couldn’t keep pace with Selah after topping the Vikings at district and regionals.
