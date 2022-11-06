Sunnyside's set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9's only representative in the 4A state football playoffs.
The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will face No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia League. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.
After beating Zillah 21-0 earlier this season, Toppenish was rewarded with 1A's No. 9 seed and a trip to No. 8 Montesano. The Leopards picked up the No. 13 seed and will play at No. 4 Eatonville.
EWAC West champion Goldendale earned the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Raymond/South Bend. No. 12 seed Kittitas will try to extend its four-game winning streak at No. 5 Toledo.
