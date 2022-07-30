Even when it's not against the rules, it's tough to resist a two-handed putback slam to end a game.
Davis forward Blake Garza didn't seem to mind the technical foul he received after rising up to put an exclamation point on a dominant first-round performance by four Pirates expecting to play big roles in their upcoming junior season. They ended their summer competition schedule this weekend at Hot Shots, where Garza and his teammates Brandon Lee, Cesar Hernandez and Nathan Stephenson proved their skills translate well from the typical 5-on-5 format to 3-on-3 at the Sozo Sports Complex.
"There may be less skill but it's more physical," said Hernandez, a first team all-CBBN selection last season. "I feel like we work as a team but also get our own."
Prosser's Laylee Dixon prefers that extra physicality, adding it's nice to have players in control rather than the referees. Competitors in high school divisions and older can call their own fouls to earn a single free throw unless the player scores through the foul.
As a post player Dixon's not afraid to take advantage of her strength and size, something she'll be asked to do more for the Mustangs next season after the graduation of Idaho State signee Halle Wright. Coach Kyler Bachofner, who volunteered to work at Hot Shots this weekend, said he's happy to see his players benefiting from the opportunity to play 3-on-3.
"You've got to learn how to play defense because there's only three of you out there," Bachofner said. "(You need) good offensive movement because you've got to move around to get open."
He also appreciated seeing point guard Adriana Malinez come out to support Dixon and her teammates, even though Malinez didn't play in the tournament. Prosser's team lost its first game 14-12 but bounced back to win a pair of games and stay alive for Sunday.
Zillah coach Brandie Valadez said for most of the summer she was content to watch her daughter, Bella, compete on a select team featuring players from across the state. But Valadez stepped back into a coaching role this weekend as Bella and her teammates rolled through their first two games in the high school division, even though they'll still be in middle school this fall.
"It's more aggressive and the the rims (are different)," said Bella Valadez, who will be a seventh grader and recently returned from a tournament in California. "It's just more fun when you just have three people to play."
Her team, the Griddy Hitterz, will return Sunday to play the LV Ballerz and the other semifinal will feature another team with soon-to-be Zillah eighth graders Paige Favilla and Fatima Rincon, as well as incoming freshman Adeison Johnston. Incoming Eisenhower freshman Savannah Bryan is also on the team called Fun Four that survived the first round by winning a free throw tiebreaker.
"I think it's really a challenge, like something new," Bryan said. "Being in the gym and having your regular 5-on-5, I feel like you can depend on your team a lot more."
While the Davis high school team moved closer to defending a title they said they've won every year since elementary school, some notable Pirate alums faced some stiff competition in the Open division. Shades of Brown with Jose Reyes, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe and Braxton Brown lost once before picking up a win, while another team featuring Earl Lee and Collin Kelley won its only game on Saturday.
Former West Valley teammates Conner Turner and Malachy Caffrey reunited for KSG. They won two games and will try to win a championship on Sunday before Turner returns to YVC and Caffrey heads back to Pepperdine this fall.
