FEDERAL WAY — Charles Hudson swam fast and swam first on the first day of the Class 2A-1A state swimming championships Friday morning.
The Selah junior lowered his career best in the 50-yard freestyle to 21.97 seconds while posting the fastest qualifying time for Saturday's finals at the King County Aquatic Center. The second-fastest prelim time was 22.36.
Hudson also swam sixth in the 100 free prelims and anchored the Vikings to second in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Zillah junior Ian Muffett qualified for two championship finals on Saturday, finishing fourth in the 100 breast prelims (1:00.40) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:04.84). Muffett's 100 breast time climbed to third on the Valley's all-time list.
Selah senior Michael Noyes, who leads off the 200 medley relay, made the championship finals in the 100 back with a seventh-place time of 57.73.
Toppenish's Emiliano Zuniga (100 fly) and Selah's Michael Ozanich (100 fly) just missed the cut for the championship finals placing ninth in their specialties. Swimmers in ninth to 16th will swim in Saturday's consolation finals and score team points.
Saturday's 2A-1A finals start at 8:30 a.m.
-
Class 2A-1A prelims
200 medley relay: 4, Selah (Noyes, Ozanich, Cavanaugh, Hudson), 1:41.27.
200 IM: 8, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 2:04.84; 9, Michael Ozanich (Selah) 2:08.71.
50 free: 1, Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.97.
100 fly: 9, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 57.52.
100 free: 6, Charles Hudson (Selah) 50.01.
200 free relay: 2, Selah (Ozanich, Peace, Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:32.64.
100 back: 7, Michael Noyes (Selah) 57.73; 18, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:03.95.
100 breast: 4, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 1:00.40; 12, Michael Ozanich (Selah) 1:03.97.
400 free relay: 17, Selah (Ramirez, Hansen, Rees, Noyes) 3:44.87.
-
Class 4A prelims
50 free: 20. Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 24.78.
