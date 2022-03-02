TACOMA — Without their normal offensive punch and accuracy, the Davis boys ran into an upset-minded team with plenty of it on Wednesday.

Graham-Kapowsin, seeded 15th and coming off a regional win over No. 10 Glacier Peak, rode balanced scoring and a stout defense to a 65-47 victory over the No. 7 Pirates in the Class 4A state basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome.

The Eagles, who have several players from their state championship football team, ended the first half on Elijah Cain’s 3-pointer and started the second half on a 7-0 run.

Sophomore Brandon Lee Jr. led Davis with 13 points, three 3-pointers and five assists, and freshman teammate Cesar Hernandez collected 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

The Pirates shot 30.9% from the field, and G-K had a 42-32 advantage on the boards. Davis finished its season at 19-3.

Graham-Kapowsin (14-10) advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals and will face No. 1 Mount Si (23-0) at 5:30 p.m.

GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN — Mason 0, Elijah Cain 19, Joshua Wood 14, Isaiah Norris 15, Rzany 3, Hunter 2, Ballah 8, McClendon 0, Isler 4. Totals 26-59 7-10 65.

DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 13, Garza 4, Cesar Hernandez 12, Galindo 4, Navarro 0, Murphy 0, Stephenson 0, Anderson 9, Bennett-Joe 5. Totals 17-55 6-11 47.

Graham-Kapowsin 14 12 17 12 — 65

Davis 10 8 12 17 — 47

Highlights: Blake Garza (D) 7 rebs; Dhantaye Bennett-Joe (D) 6 rebs; Lee Jr. (D) 5 assts; Wood (GK) 12 rebs.

GIRLS

RICHLAND 50, SUNNYSIDE 37: At Tacoma, the 15th-seeded Grizzlies had a run of four straight loser-out victories but finally fell short against No. 7 Richland.

Senior Paris Wilson hit four 3-pointers and netted 16 points to lead Sunnyside, which finished 13-12.

Kylie Fox scored 22 points and Macie Milum added 19 for the Bombers (18-7), who play No. 1 Woodinville in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Sanchez 9, Ramirez 0, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 16, Balli 0, Carrizales 2, Lopez 0, Garza 0, Gonzalez 0, Hernandez 8, Zamora 2. Totals 14-46 4-11 37.

RICHLAND — Muir 0, Utley 7, Morrow 0, Macie Milum 19, Hay 2, Soldat 0, Kylee Fox 22, Lerch 0, Rowe 0, Schulz 0, Westerfield 0. Totals 18-44 9-11 50.

Sunnyside 7 15 11 4 — 37

Richland 10 15 9 16 — 50

Highlights: Alyna Ramirez (S) 6 rebs; Wilson (S) 4-8 3p, 4 stls; Benemi Sanchez (S) 4 stls.

CLASS 1B

BOYS

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 59, CROSSPOINT 49: At Spokane, Cole Wagenaar and Justin Van Wieringen turned in double-doubles as the fifth-seeded Knights advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals to face No. 6 Moses Lake Christian at 12:15 p.m.

Wagenaar made 9 of 10 free throws, scored 13 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added eight assists while Van Wieringen put together 12 points and 10 boards for SC, which outscored the No. 12 seed from Bremerton 33-21 in the middle quarters.

Buddy Smeenk led the Knights with 12 of his 17 points in the second half.

Thursday’s quarterfinal will be a rematch with MLC tops SC at home 66-58 on Jan. 25.

CROSSPOINT — Ross Wohlert 20, Walter 2, Ellis 5, Thunderr Doty 17, Wyatt 2, Dykstra 3, Bryeans 0, Lamkin 0. Totals 16-57 9-17 49.

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Berg 0, Justin Van Wieringen 12, Jech 7, Bosma 8, Roedel 2, Cole Wagenaar 13, Duim 0, De Boer 0, Buddy Smeenk 17. Totals 18-49 19-23 59.

Crosspoint 11 8 13 17 — 49

Sunnyside Christian 10 14 19 16 — 59

Highlights: Wagenaar (SC) 16 rebs, 8 assts; Dash Bosma (SC) 8 rebs; Van Wieringen (SC) 10 rebs, 3 assts, 3 blks, 3 stls; Smeenk (SC) 3-6 3p.

CLASS 2B

GIRLS

RAYMOND 65, MABTON 44: At Spokane, WSU signee Kyra Gardner nearly had a triple double with 30 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds as fifth-seeded Raymond advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Freshman Esmeralda Sanchez made two 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Mabton, a team with no juniors or seniors. The EWAC West champion Vikings finished 17-9.

MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 10, Chavez 4, Roettger 9, Moreno 3, Zavala 8, Bonewell 2, Ramirez 3, Macedo 3, Simpson 2, Aviles 0, Galarza 0. Totals 15-55 10-13 44.

RAYMOND — Enlow 5, Koski 5, Kyra Gardner 30, Karsyn Freeman 13, Busenius 8, Silvernail 0, Williams 4, Stigar 0, Chan 0. Totals 28-58 5-7 65.

Mabton 12 11 11 10 — 44

Raymond 23 17 11 14 — 65

Highlights: Jasmin Chavez (M) 3 stls; Alana Zavala (M) 5 rebs; Gardner (R) 12-23 FG, 9 rebs, 7 assts, 10 stls.