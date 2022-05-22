West Valley softball’s nine-game win streak will be put to the test against 4A’s two-time defending champion and RPI No. 1 at the state tournament in Spokane on Friday.
The No. 15 seed Rams will join four other area teams as underdogs at their respective tournaments, for which the WIAA announced its brackets on Sunday. But no one’s set to face a bigger challenge than West Valley’s matchup against No. 2 seed Jackson, which won 4A titles in 2018 and 2019.
That game’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, and West Valley will play its second game at either 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. against Kamiakin or Big 9 champion Eastmont.
Ellensburg won three state loser-out games to earn a trip to the 2A state tournament at Carlon Park, where the Bulldogs will start at noon against No. 4 Shadle Park. Their next game would be against either Lakewood or Fife at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Zillah, Goldendale and Kittitas will all play loser-out games on Friday, starting with the Timberwolves and Coyotes at 10 a.m. at Yakima’s Gateway Sports Complex. Goldendale’s a 12 seed matched up against No. 5 Colfax and 2B No. 9 Kittitas will take on No. 8 Forks.
The Leopards, who beat Kiona-Benton 9-8 Saturday to earn their spot, are set to face No. 5 Lakeside at noon for the right to play No. 4 Freeman at 2:30 p.m.. All of those 1A games will be played at Columbia Playfield in Richland.
