SUNNYSIDE — Everything came together at the right time for Sunnyside in its season finale Friday night.
A shorthanded West Valley side couldn't do much to stop the determined Grizzlies and their two senior leaders, who carried a dominant attack in a 7-0 win to capture the CBBN South title. Ezequiel Rodriguez recorded a hat trick to end the season as the team's top scorer and Diego Cervantes finished with four assists.
"Diego was just a catalyst," coach David Guevara said. "He's just a key piece in getting everyone involved, having the vision."
A younger back line anchored by sophomore center back Oscar Gurrola stifled the Rams for Sunnyside's fifth shutout. Goalkeeper Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez made four saves to keep the team's goals allowed total at just eight in 11 games.
The absences of goalkeeper Devin Duthie and talented central midfielder Zinedine Moreno took their toll on West Valley, which beat Sunnyside in penalty kick shootouts the previous two meetings. Neither team scored at Sunnyside in April and the Rams managed to erase a 2-0 second-half deficit at home on May 4.
West Valley's recent one-goal losses to Davis and Eisenhower allowed the Grizzlies to climb back into a tie for first place after four wins in their last five matches heading into Friday's finale. They won all five of their other league games by at least three goals.
Cervantes returned as the lone starter from the 2019 team that won a district title and reached the 4A state tournament. Guevara said the Grizzlies' young core should keep them among the league's best when the three northern teams return in 2022.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Daniel Farias (Diego Cervantes), 12:00. 2, Sunnyside, Ezequiel Rodriguez (Miguel Garcia), 35:00. 3, Sunnyside, own goal, 37:00. 4, Sunnyside, Garcia, 38:00.
Second half: 5, Sunnyside, Rodriguez (Cervantes), 42:00. 6, Sunnyside, Rodriguez (Cervantes), 49:00. 7, Sunnyside, Isaac Jimenez (Cervantes), 52:00.
Saves: Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez (S) 4