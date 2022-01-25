Sparked by three consecutive wins in the upper weights, Eisenhower pulled out a 35-30 victory over Davis in CBBN wrestling Tuesday night at Eisenhower.
Back-to-back pins by Eddie Flores (182 pounds) and Dominic McCoy (195) followed by a major decision by Damian Gama at 220 provided the Cadets with a 16-0 run.
Davis was strong in the lower weight, winning four straight between 113 and 132.
CBBN teams are now preparing for the district championships at Moses Lake on Feb. 4-5.
-
CBBN
EISENHOWER 35, DAVIS 30
106: Emma Candle (E) for. 113: Jose Sanchez (D) for. 120: Jesus Alcala (D) d. Greyson Sartain, 6-4. 126: Isaac Perez (D) d. Jonny Baragan, 6-4. 132: Vidal Barajas (D) d. Gabe Jamie, 4-2. 138: Aaron Culler (E) p. Mark Dameron, 1:50. 145: Jacob Alcala (D) d. AJ Coronado, 5-3. 152: Jose Olivera (E) d. Simon Anderson, 5-2. 160: Mateo Escobar (E) md. Benjamin Badillo, 11-3. 170: Tyrell Weddle (D) p. Corbin Ray, 1:15. 182: Eddie Flores (E) p. Ariel Gonzalez, 1:01. 195: Dominic McCoy (E) p. Rigo Chavez, 3:45. 220: Damian Gama (E) md. Christian Badillo, 13-3. 285: Carson Linstad (D) p. Daniel Medina, 0:31.
-
WEST VALLEY 33, EASTMONT 21
At Eisenhower
120: Isaac Gambito (WV) d. Alexander Robles. 160: Josh Luke (WV) p. DeLeon. 195: Caleb Braswell p. Ricardo Colunga. All other matches forfeits.
-
CWAC
SELAH 59, EAST VALLEY 15
At East Valley
170: Judah Yates (S) for. 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) for. 195: Donald Schmidt (S) p. G. Dominguez. 220: Titan Nelson (S) for. 285: Mikey Ray (S) for. 106: Aiden Pimentel (S) p. Brigham Bawfus. 113: Payton Miller (EV) p. Wes Ely. 120: No match. 126: Mason Martin (S) p. Derek Waterberry. 132: Moon Thompson (S) p. Leon Lennin. 138: Hector Campos (EV) d. Memo Abundez, 12-11. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) d. Colin Ataway. 152: JJ Dobie (EV) p. Brycen Green. 160: Ethan Garza (S) p. Logan Schmidt.
-
OTHELLO 58, PROSSER 18: At Prosser.
-
PREP BOWLING
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, EISENHOWER 2
At Eastmont
Game scores: Ike 784-722, Eastmont 862-754, Ike 178-135, Eastmont 136-121. Total pins: Eastmont 1,855-1.837.
Ike highlights: Laurel Heesemann 365 (196), Ada Querin 332 (177), Kaylynn Jeffery 315.
-
DAVIS 3, WENATCHEE 1
At Wenatchee
Game scores: Davis 758-724, Davis 683-669, Wenatchee 177-125, Davis 183-177.
Davis highlights: Anya Boughton 313 (173), Elizabeth Sutton 167 high game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.