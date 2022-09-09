Prep spotlights

Fabian Pacheco
Highland football, junior
Bouncing back from two knee surgeries, Pacheco ran for 179 yards on 24 carries and scored the first touchdown on his home field to lead the Scotties to a 16-6 victory over Wapato last week. That effort helped Highland earn its first season-opening win in 12 years. The Scotties play at Lake Roosevelt on Friday and return home next week to host Dayton-Waitsburg.
-
Shaela Allen-Greggs
Davis volleyball, senior
The Pirates' four-year varsity veteran put together 17 kills and 23 perfect passes while serving 15-for-16 in Tuesday's five-set home-opening win over Toppenish. Allen-Greggs earned all-CBBN second-team honors as a junior and sophomore and has had that longevity in basketball as well. As a junior she made the CBBN's second team and was also selected to the all-defense squad.
