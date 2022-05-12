Hannah Hilton
Eisenhower track, senior
The WIAA this week announced the winners of its 10th annual Smart Choices Scholarships and Hilton was one of the state's dozen $1,000 recipients. After placing ninth at the Class 4A state cross country meet last fall, she ranks second in the CBBN for 3,200 meters with her career best of 11:27.00 set a month ago.
-
Mia Hicks
Zillah track, sophomore
After breaking the Leopards' school record in the 100 at the Holder Relays, Hicks has since added SCAC-leading performances in the 200, long jump and triple jump and has helped Zillah's 4x100 lead the conference. Her best event is the triple jump, where her Valley best of 34-11 ranks second in the state among 1A jumpers.
