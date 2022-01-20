Laurel Heesemann
Eisenhower bowling, senior
The Cadets are having a special season with a 12-0 record heading into the final week of the regular season and they've done it with depth and skill. It also helps to have the CBBN's reigning bowler of the year in Heesemann, who rolled a 370 series with a high game of 201 at Moses Lake on Tuesday and then followed up with 359 and 198 against Wenatchee on Wednesday for back-to-back 4-0 sweeps. She added a 390 series and 212 game on Thursday at Sunnyside.
---
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe
Davis basketball, senior
Any team would like to have a solid big man for just one season, but the Pirates have benefitted from Bennett-Joe's 6-foot-6 presence for four straight years, a run that started with earning all-league honors in 2019 as the only freshman on the all-CBBN team. Tuesday's 21-point effort against Moses Lake was a perfect example of his range as he hit a 3-pointer and connected on all four of his free-throw attempts.
