WAPATO — Hitting 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, Zillah's boys held off Wapato's upset bid for a 91-86 victory in SCAC West basketball Tuesday night.
Luke Navarre made four 3-pointers and scored 29 points while teammate Clay Delp netted 28, including 8-for-10 foul shooting in the final period, to lead the Leopards, who made 22 of 28 free throws overall.
Zillah (6-0, 13-0) play at Toppenish on Friday.
Fabian Alvarado broke out for a season-high 32 points for Wapato (3-3, 7-8), which made five 3-pointers during a 31-point fourth quarter.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 28, Garza 0, Perez 4, Avila 2, N. Navarre 0, Favilla 2, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 10, Sandoval 7, John 9, Dulude 0, Luke Navarre 29.
WAPATO — Quintec Jacob 18, Vela 4, Ruiz 7, Fabian Alvarado 32, Harrell 6, Washines 5, H. Jacob 9, McConville 5.
Zillah=16=24=26=24=—=91
Wapato=22=18=15=31=—=86
Highlights: Hazen Jacob (W) 6 rebs, 6 assts; Alvarado (W) 6 assts; Q. Jacob (W) 9 rebs, 5 assts.
-
TOPPENISH 73, LA SALLE 50: At La Salle, Riley Mesplie popped in 25 points to lead four players in double figures as the fifth-ranked Wildcats improved to 4-1 in league and 13-2 overall. Toppenish hosts Wapato on Wednesday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 25, Josh Perez 13, Shane Rivera 12, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 0, Bauer 1, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 17, Robledo 2, Brice 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 6, Moses O'Connor 20, Zamora 2, Jaxton Caffrey 17, Anderson 3, Sanchez 2.
Toppenish=23=9=22=19=—=73
La Salle=9=13=18=10=—=50
Highlights: Gabe Craig 8 rebs; O’ Connor 9 rebs; Caffrey 5 assts.
-
CBBN
DAVIS 74, EASTMONT 59: At Davis, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe kept up his elevated scoring pace with a career-high 34 points, including 19 in the second half. He made 7 of 8 free throws in the first half.
The Pirates (8-0, 14-1) have three straight road games coming up, starting with Friday's game at Eisenhower.
EASTMONT — Schneider 3, Heimbigner 5, Eamon Monahan 21, Easley 5, Reece Gallagher 11, Tyrell Malcolm 14.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 6, Garza 7, Cesar Hernandez 19, Galindo 4, Navarro 0, Anderson 4, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 34.
Eastmont=21=16=14=8=—=59
Davis=20=16=19=19=—=74
-
MOSES LAKE 63, WEST VALLEY 62: At Moses Lake, Jackson Cluff scored a season-high 31 points and West Valley put up 42 in the second half, but held on thanks to a 35-20 advantage in the first half. Cluff netted 19 points in the second half to spark the rally, including two 3-pointers in the final period.
West Valley (6-3, 10-4) hosts Eastmont on Friday.
WEST VALLEY — May 6, Goldsmith 9, Jackson Cluff 31, Wilburn 6, Sadeddin 2, Mata 2, Birley 6.
MOSES LAKE — Cayden Hart 17, Thomas 2, Middleton 5, Blaine Macdonald 20, Byers 2, Smith 2, Mark Ulyanchuk 14.
West Valley=12=8=22=20=—=62
Moses Lake=17=18=18=10=—=63
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 64, EAST VALLEY 56: At Ellensburg, JT and Emmett Fenz combined for 31 points to lead the Bulldogs to their seventh win in the last eight games. They'll travel to East Valley for a rematch on Thursday.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 10, Tyrus Johnson 11, Esquivel 8, Field 3, Khale Calhoun 10, Preston Sluder 10, Staymates 2, Locke 2.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 10, Conaway 0, Gibson 7, Morrill 0, Fortier 0, Nealey 1, Darius Andaya 13, JT Fenz 19, Emmett Fenz 14.
East Valley=14=10=17=15=—=56
Ellensburg=16=18=17=13=—=64
Highlights: JT Fenz 8 rebs, 4 assts; Marrs 7 rebs; Gibson 3 assts.
-
GRANDVIEW 75, SELAH 72: At Selah, Grandview clinched the No. 1 seed in the district tournament with a comeback in the fourth quarter, when Noe Medina scored seven of his 18 points and Ethan Fajardo scored seven of his 13. Levi Dorsett led Grandview with 22 points to match Selah's Levi Pepper, who grabbed 11 rebounds for another double-double.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 7, Draculan 4, Noe Medina 18, Levi Dorsett 22, Ethan Fajardo 13, F. Medina 8, C. Armendariz 0, E. Armendariz 2.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 12, Giles 3, Jack Kuhn 15, Seely 5, Malachi Young 11, Levi Pepper 22, Wright 2.
Grandview=17=22=14=22=—=75
Selah=16=24=16=16=—=72
-
PROSSER 73, GRANDVIEW 51: At Othello, the Mustangs made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and JJ Reyes hit six for the game to put up a team-high 22 points.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 22, Kob. McClure 4, Phillips 4, Veloz 3, Kor. McClure 6, Griffiths 4, Bailey 3, Kaiden Rivera 16, Garcia 2, Gonzalez 5, Flores 3, Hultberg 0.
OTHELLO — Simmons 1, Tovar 7, Rod Garza 11, A. Garza 3, A. Deleon 0, Vallejo 0, Gonzalez 0, Murdock 6, Buenrostro 8, J. Deleon 0, Alegria 8.
Prosser=26=19=14=14=—=73
Othello=13=11=14=13=—=51
Prosser highlights: Reyes 6 3p.
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 72, GRANGER 45: At Mabton, Andrez Zavala hit two of his three 3-pointers to ignite a 25-point opening period and finished with a season-high 27 points for the Vikings (10-1, 13-6).
GRANGER — M. Heckert 5, Julian Castro 11, Cervantes 4, Deleon 3, AJ Heckert 0, Davian Castro 14, Asher 6, Stewart 2.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 12, Birrueta 0, McCallum 5, Jesus Carreon 10, Andrez Zavala 27, Morrow 2, Espinoza 4, Behena 6, Ramos 4, Barajas 2.
Granger=12=9=10=14=—=45
Mabton=25=15=17=15=—=72
-
KITTITAS 60, GOLDENDALE 46: At Kittitas, Michael Towner and Josh Rosbach combined for 43 points on 17-for-29 shooting to lead the Coyotes (5-6, 9-10).
GOLDENDALE — Wells 4, Myles Lee 14, Smith 8, Sam Wilder 13, Golding 2, Groves 2, Bomberger 3.
KITTITAS — Josh Rosbach 21, Villa 5, Conner Coles 10, Varnum 2, Michael Towner 22.
Goldendale=14=15=9=8=—=46
Kittitas=13=10=23=14=—=60
-
CLE ELUM 74, HIGHLAND 25: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Joel Kelly turned in a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors (10-0, 14-1) remained unbeaten in league with games remaining with Mabton and White Swan.
HIGHLAND — Scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 4, Najar 1, Luke Chafin 12, Singer 6, Joel Kelly 12, Johnson 2, Jett Favero 16, Williams 7, Gage Ellison 14.
Highland=4=8=4=9=—=25
Cle Elum=27=23=12=12=—=74
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 10 rebs, 5 assts; Ellison (CE) 7 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 32: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar hit three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 27 points for the Knights (12-4), who won their fourth straight game.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palma 0, Lee 0, Bradford 4, Bell 2, Haydn Edwards 11, Bazaldua 5, Belaire 2, Pommer 8.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Justin Van Wieringen 12, De Boer 0, Jech 3, Dash Bosma 10, Jansen 0, B. Smeenk 5, C. Smeenk 0, Roedel 0, Cole Wagenaar 27.
Riverside Chr.=6=9=11=6=—=32
Sunnyside Chr.=14=19=17=7=—=57
Highlights: Wagenaar (SC) 3 3p.
-
GIRLS
CBBN
DAVIS 63, EASTMONT 31: At Davis, junior center Shayla Allen-Greggs scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Pirates moved to 5-3 in league and 7-8 overall. Esmeralda Galindo added 17 points and Leilani Johnson hit three 3-pointers for Davis, which plays at Eisenhower on Friday.
EASTMONT — Vara 2, Noell 6, Kunkenberg 8, Bergan 6, Weems 2, Sutherland 2, Bauman 4, Heinz 1.
DAVIS — Navarro 0, Leilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 17, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Rodriguez 0, Patterson 9, Bueno 0, Shayla Allen-Greggs 24.
Eastmont=10=6=9=6=—=31
Davis=19=22=9=13=—=63
Highlights: Allen-Greggs 13 rebs, 6-7 FTs.
-
EISENHOWER 58, WENATCHEE 54: At Wenatchee, Mia Rodriguez, Nevaeh Lopez and Ashley Serna all scored in double figures for the Cadets, who played without scoring leader Kiana Yesiki. Eisenhower (8-0, 12-3) hosts Davis on Friday.
EISENHOWER — Mia Rodriguez 16, Nevaeh Lopez 15, Ashley Serna 12, Tobiness 7 Ramos 4, Sanchez 2, Hull 2, Ceballos 0, Frederick 0, Ramirez 0.
WENATCHEE — Madison Sterling 17, Gabrielle Volyn 15, Ogle 8, Blauman 8, Dorey 6, Waligorski 0, Ramirez 0, Boles 0, Delvo 0.
Eisenhower=10=17=18=23=—=58
Wenatchee=9=7=17=22=—=54
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 62, EAST VALLEY 14: At Ellensburg, junior Quinn Rogel and freshman Jamison Philip led a balanced Ellensburg scoring effort with 10 points apiece.
East Valley and coach Robi Raab began the game with a display of good sportsmanship, allowing Ellensburg senior Kaelynn Smith to score the game's first basket since she's been injured all season. The Red Devils played without juniors Brooklynne Sylve and Tori Goodell.
A rematch at East Valley (4-6, 8-8) is set for Thursday, with unbeaten Ellensburg (9-0, 17-0) two wins away from clinching a CWAC title.
EAST VALLEY — J. Mendoza 0, C. Mendoza 3, Taylor 6, Wright 0, Wheeler 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Elder 3, Gordon 2.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 7, D. Philip 8, Leishman 8, Jamison Philip 10, L. Rogel 0, Quinn Rogel 10, Smith 2, Kennedy 0, Johnson 8, Blume 6, Ravet 3.
East Valley=1=0=8=5=—=14
Ellensburg=22=15=9=16=—=62
-
OTHELLO 41, PROSSER 33: At Othello, Halle Wright scored 14 points but Prosser lost its second straight game. The Mustangs will try to bounce back at unbeaten Ellensburg on Friday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 0, Malines 0, Maljaars 0, Cortes 8, Ibarra 2, Dixon 2, Blair 2, Taylor 5, Gomez 0, Halle Wright 14.
OTHELLO — Pruneda 0, Coronado 8, Perez 6, Garza 0, Briana Andrade 22, Guzman 5, Veliz 0.
Prosser=10=8=7=8=—=33
Othello=9=10=13=9=—=41
-
GRANDVIEW 57, SELAH 52: At Selah, Natalee Trevino scored 30 points and the Greyhounds rallied for a road win. Jayden Horton hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points for Selah, which plans to host East Valley Wednesday before Grandview concludes its regular season at home against Othello on Thursday.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 1, Natalee Trevino 30, Gutierrez 0, Jazmine Richey 16, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 6, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 0, Benitez 1.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Hall 2, Hartman 0, Andrews 0, Jayden Horton 30, Mattson 2, Kalkowski 6, Garza 2, Coons 5.
Grandview=10=12=13=22=—=57
Selah=7=13=16=16=—=52
Highlights: Horton (S) 6 3p.
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 57, LA SALLE 45: At La Salle, sophomore Jaydn Johnson netted 14 points to pace the Wildcats (3-3, 12-5), who host Zillah on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 2, B. Peters 7, Cisneros 0, Camacho 6, Hill 0, C. Peters 9, Sanchez 7, Norman 0, Jaydn Johnson 14, McCord 0, Landa 0.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 16, Fuller 4, Torres 0, Wheeler 8, Bost 6, Valladares 0, Wells 3, Gallegos 6, White 2.
Toppenish=15=22=10=10=—=57
La Salle=10=13=9=13=—=45
Highlights: Fuller (L) 10 rebs; Cailey Wells (L) 4 assts; Goins (L) 5 stls, 5 rebs.
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 63, GRANGER 59: At Mabton, Esmerelda Sanchez scored 30 points with four 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds and six steals as the West champions (10-1, 13-6) rallied to win their 10th straight game. Granger (7-5, 12-6) got 17 points from Cassandra Herrera.
GRANGER — Franco 3, Cassandra Herrera 17, Quinonez 6, Chavez 7, Carrasco 8, Ramos 7, Jasmin Vasquez 11.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 30, Chavez 2, Bonewell 2, Kierrah Roettger 13, Ramirez 3, Moreno 4, Macedo 0, Galarza 2, Zavala 7.
Granger=20=9=13=17=—=59
Mabton=15=17=10=21=—=63
Highlights: Jasslyn Ramos (G) 15 rebs; Sanchez (M) 10 rebs, 3 assts, 6 stls, 4-7 3p; Jasmin Chavez (M) 7 rebs; Amy Moreno (M) 4 stls.
-
HIGHLAND 54, CLE ELUM 25: At Cle Elum, Gwen Rydberg's 24 points and 11 rebounds helped the Scotties level their league mark at 6-6 and move to 10-8 overall.
HIGHLAND — Jimenez 7, Silva 0, Monson 0, Ramos 8, Sydney Hakala 13, Gonzalez 2, Gwen Rydberg 24.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 5, Santiago 2, Glondo 2, Martin 11, Ellison 5.
Highland=11=20=6=17=—=54
Cle Elum=9=4=6=6=—=25
Highlights: Naomi Jimenez (H) 3 rebs, 6 stls; Ivette Ramos (H) 11 rebs, 4 assts; Hakala (H) 5 rebs, 3 stls; Rydberg (H) 11 rebs.
-
