ZILLAH — The streak rolls on but it wasn't easy.
It never is with these rivals.
Clay Delp sank six free throws in the final two minutes and scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as third-ranked and unbeaten Zillah defeated No. 5 Toppenish 78-72 on Saturday to extend the program's win streak in SCAC West games to 121 dating back 10 years.
Delp finished 12-for-12 at the foul line, and teammate Ashton Waldman scored a career-high 30 points with half that coming in the third quarter.
Toppenish finished the first half on a 10-0 run for a 41-31 lead at the break and led 59-56 heading into the final period, which saw three ties early on. Luke Navarre converted his second 3-point play in the quarter for a 66-63 lead and Zillah never trailed after that.
Riley Mesplie's basket pulled Toppenish within 74-72 with 40 seconds left, but Nakia John answered at the other end with a putback. Mesplie paced four Top-Hi players in double figures with 20 points.
Zillah moved to 5-0 in league and 12-0 overall with a nonleague trip to Othello on Tuesday. Toppenish (2-1, 10-2) plays at Naches Valley on Monday.
Toppenish will host Zillah for the rematch on Feb. 4
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 20, Josh Perez 13, Shane Rivera 15, Larios 5, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 17, Robledo 0.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 26, Perez 2, N. Navarre 0, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 30, Favilla 1, John 4, Luke Navarre 15, Garza 0.
Toppenish=16=25=18=13=—=72
Zillah=21=10=25=22=—=78
Highlights: Waldman (Z) 5 3p.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 60, WENATCHEE 50: At Wenatchee, Jackson Cluff made five free throws and hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 18 points. Teammates Hunter Schlepp and Jaxson Goldsmith combined for five 3-pointers in the opening period and they ended up with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Rams lifted their records to 5-0 in league and 9-1 overall and will host Davis (4-0, 10-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WEST VALLEY — May 0, Jaxson Goldsmith 13, Jackson Cluff 18, Hunter Schlepp 14, Wilburn 3, Sadeddin 4, Perez 6, Mata 0, Birley 2.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 7, Baier 4, Loidhamer 5, Bromiley 5, Burleson 4, Goodell 7, Pelayo 3, Rivers Cook 15.
West Valley 17 18 14 11 — 60
Wenatchee 9 10 17 14 — 50
Highlights: Schlepp 3 3p; Goldsmith 3 3p.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 69, SELAH 57: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson and Emmett Fenz struck for 25 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who broke away with a 24-11 second period and won their fifth straight.
Gibson made three 3-pointers and 8 of 8 free throws and Fenz hit four 3-pointers for Ellensburg (4-2, 8-4).
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 19, Giles 5, McNutt 0, Kuhn 9, Seely 0, Young 6, Levi Pepper 14, Benjamin 0, Wright 4.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 0, Cade Gibson 25, Morrill 6, Nealey 0, Andaya 3, JT Fenz 10, Emmett Fenz 25.
Selah 12 11 16 18 — 57
Ellensburg 13 24 13 19 — 69
Highlights: Gibson (E) 10 rebs; JT Fenz (E) 10 rebs, 6 assts.
-
GRANDVIEW 73, PROSSER 64: At Grandview, Noe Medina scored 21 points and Levi Dorsett added 19 for the Greyhounds as they rallied with a 26-point fourth quarter. They’ll host Selah in another key league game on Monday.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Kob. McClure 4, Phillips 11, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 19, Hatteberg 0, Kaiden Rivera 12, Gonzalez 5, Flores 5.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 16, Draculan 5, Noe Medina 21, Levi Dorsett 19, Fajardo 3. F. Medina 2, Cortez 0, L. Armendariz 7, E. Armendariz 1, Bentley 0.
Prosser 19 15 16 14 — 64
Grandview 13 13 21 26 — 73
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 80, WHITE SWAN 50: At Goldendale, Caleb Smith scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves (4-5, 7-7).
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 5, Gleason 6, Roger Valdez 27, Hamilton 8, Ryan 1, Dittenholer 3.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 5, Wells, Caleb Smith 26, Bischoff 9, Wilder 6, Eli Golding 11, Boe 4, Groves 2, Kade Bomberger 15.
White Swan=7=6=19=18=—=50
Goldendale=15=23=21=21=—=80
Highlights: Smith 14 rebs; Cameron Groves 5 assts.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
DESALES 64, YAKAMA TRIBAL 47: At Yakama Tribal, Justice Hart scored 34 points for the Eagles against third-ranked DeSales.
DESALES — Green 3, Doohan 0, Jack Lesko 27, Baffney 9, Ryan Chase 17, McCollaugh 0, Worden 8, Arceo 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Longel-Gragedo 2, Strom-Torres 0, Lewis 3, Saluskin 0, Jim 0, Justice Hart 34, Arbuckle 8, Boise 0.
DeSales=19=16=16=13=—=64
Yakama Tribal=10=6=13=18=—=47
-
NONLEAGUE
Quincy 71, Wapato 63
SCAC crossovers: Royal 68, Naches Valley 56; College Place 74, La Salle 66.
-
GIRLS
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 58, SUNNYSIDE 51: At Moses Lake, Benemi Sanchez hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and teammate Alyna Ramirez netted 12 for the Grizzlies (3-3, 5-9), who host West Valley on Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 8, Benemi Sanchez 13, Alyna Ramirez 12, Wilson 9, Carrizales 3, Garza 1, Gonzalez 0, Hernandez 3, Zamora 2.
MOSES LAKE — MacDonald 7, Bischoff 5, Lexi Cox 11, Nighswonges 2, Teagan Wiltbank 10, Meagan Karstetter 17, Heaps 4.
Sunnyside 10 12 12 17 — 51
Moses Lake 14 10 19 15 — 58
Highlights: Sanchez 3 3p, Sunnyside 12-17 FTs.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 61, SELAH 25: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored 27 points with a pair of 3-pointers as the second-ranked and unbeaten Bulldogs moved to 7-0 in league and 15-0 for the season.
SELAH — Ruark 9, Hall 0, Hartman 0, Franklin 0, Jayden Horton 10, Mattson 0, Garza 0, Sherman 6, Coons 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 3, Dylan Philip 27, J. Philip 7, L. Rogel 4, Q. Rogel 9, Kennedy-Colson 1, Johnson 0, Katie Blume 11, Ravet 0.
Selah 4 12 5 4 — 25
Ellensburg 12 16 21 12 — 61
-
PROSSER 61, GRANDVIEW 49: At Grandview, Malia Cortes’ 15 points paced the Mustangs, who remained unbeaten in league at 6-0 and improved to 12-2 overall. Prosser hosts Ellensburg on Thursday.
PROSSER — Malia Cortes 15, Milanez 8, Maljaars 8, Dixon 8, Ibarra 6, Wright 5, Taylor 5, Chavez 4, Blair 2, Groeneveld 0.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 5, Black 5, Trevino 7, Richey 5, Castilleja 8, Destinee Medina 11, A. Medina 6, Copeland 0, Bervitez 2.
Prosser 9 17 16 19 — 61
Grandview 7 6 16 20 — 49
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 6 rebs, 3 stls; Jazmine Richey 12 rebs, 3 stls.
-
EWAC WEST
HIGHLAND 56, GRANGER 42: At Highland, Gwen Rydberg broke out for 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ivette Ramos hauled down 11 boards for the Scotties, who pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter.
GRANGER — Torres 4, Franco 9, Quinonez 9, Carrasco 5, Ramos 5, Jasmin Vasquez 10.
HIGHLAND — Naomi Jimenez 11, Silva 7, Ramos 8, Mendoza 3, Gwen Rydberg 25, Garcia 0, Monson 0, Gonzalez 0, Keller 0.
Granger 11 9 14 8 — 42
Highland 7 16 15 18 — 56
Highlights: Jimenez (H) 4 rebs, 3 assts, 5 stls; Lupita Silva (H) 5 rebs, 4 assts; Ivette Ramos (H) 11 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Rydberg 10 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 71, WAHLUKE 19: At Wahluke, KK Bass scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half and hit four 3-pointers for the Wolves (12-2).
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 10, Grunlose 7, Kenoras 5, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 5, Garza 2, Jordan Espinoza 12, KK Bass 24, Colin 6, Gonzales 0.
WAHLUKE — Nieves 2, Wyena 3, Marlow 8, Diaz 4, Martinez 2.
Wapato=24=23=11=13=—=71
Wahluke=8=6=0=5=—=19
-
NACHES VALLEY 60, ROYAL 45: At Royal City, Taylor Dunbar scored 12 of her 24 points in a big second quarter as the Rangers pulled away for a nonleague win. They'll return to SCAC West play Monday at home against Toppenish.
NACHES VALLEY — Gooler 6, St. Martin 0, Yates 6, Kennedy 0, Taylor Dunbar 24, Rowe 3, VanAmburg 8, Kime 9, Clements 0, Christopherson 4..
ROYAL — Wardenaar 2, Larsen 3, Jensen 0, Lawrence 0, Hannah Wilhelm 18, K. Allred 6, Piercy 0, Orth 7, Bergeson 6, R. Allred 2, Brynn Morgan 11.
Naches Valley=14=24=11=11=—=60
Royal=15=14=10=16=—=45
-
COLLEGE PLACE 59, LA SALLE 45: At College Place, Rylee Goins scored 15 points and Ellie Bost made a pair of 3-pointers and netted 12 points for the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 15, Ellie Bost 12, Wells 3, Alegria 0, Brown 0, Gallegos 8, White 7.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 6, Romero 3, Weaver 13, Foertsch 9, Casagrande 12, Leavell 10, Aronson 2, Berube 4.
La Salle=4=21=14=6=—=45
College Place=14=19=16=10=—=59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.