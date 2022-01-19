WHITE SWAN — G'mewiin Mills scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Yakama Tribal rally for a 52-51 overtime win over White Swan in nonleague girls basketball Wednesday night.
Jovena Scabbyrobe contributed 17 points, eight steals and seven assists for White Swan (6-4), which hosts Highland on Friday.
Yakama Tribal (7-4) plays at Liberty Christian on Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 23, Visaya 0, Lucretia 3, George 6, Lucei 8, Oats 2, B. Scabbyrobe 8.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 3, Fiander 0, Melanie Bass 15, Jovena Scabbyrobe 17, E. Bass 1, Olney 0, Young 2, Tyanna Ryan 13, Wheeler 0, Headdress 0, Smartlowit 0.
Yakama Tribal=9=7=16=14=6=—=52
White Swan=11=9=12=14=5=—=51
Highlights: Mills (YT) 10 rebs; Beth Scabbyrobe (YT) 10 rebs; Julia George (YT) 12 rebs; J. Scabbyrobe (WS) 8 stls, 7 assts; Shayonnie Jackson (WS) 5 rebs; M. Bass (WS) 5 rebs, 4 stls.
---
PREP BOWLING
Cadets improve to 11-0
Faced with three matches in three days, Eisenhower's bowling team has had little trouble extending its unbeaten run.
After a sweep in Moses Lake on Tuesday, the Cadets defeated Wenatchee 4-0 on Wednesday at Nob Hill Lanes and pushed their record to 11-0.
Laurel Hessemann led the way with a 359 series and Haley Hammontree turned in a 203 high game for Eisenhower, which visits Sunnyside on Thursday.
Ike's regular season concludes next week with matches against Eastmont and West Valley.
Game scores: Ike 795-767, Ike 847-744, Ike 186-151, Ike 181-136.
Eisenhower highlights: Laurel Hessemann 359 (198), Haley Hammontree 341 (203), Ada Querin 338 (182), Kaylynn Jeffrey 326 (168).
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, WEST VALLEY 2
at Valley Lanes
Game scores: Sunnyside 717-623, Sunnyside 689-643, WV 108-89, WV 154-103. Total pins: Sunnyside 1,528, West Valley 1,528.
Highlights: Brianna Herrera (S) 350 (209), Mya Martinez (S) 305 (177), Cara Connelly (WV) 313 (177).
