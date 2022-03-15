SUNNYSIDE — Ruben Navarro and Jdren Muniga pitched three innings apiece and combined for 11 strikeouts as Sunnyside debuted its new baseball field with a 5-2 victory over Grandview on Tuesday.
Diego Arteaga sparked the offense with two hits, including a double, and two RBI for Sunnyside, which opened a 4-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Gelo Cardenas pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and hit a solo home run for the Greyhounds.
Prosser plays both these teams this week, hosting Sunnyside on Friday and Grandview on Saturday.
Highlights: Ruben Navarro (S) 1-2, run, 3 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Jdren Muniga (S) 3 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Jacob Martinez (S) 2-3, 2 runs; Diego Arteaga (S) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Gelo Cardenas (G) 2-2, solo HR, 6 IP, 2 BB, 7 K; Matthew Sauve (G) 2-4, run.
-
TOPPENISH 21-17, WHITE SWAN 3-2: At Toppenish, Gage Williams was 3-for-3 with a triple, home run, three runs scored and four RBI in the second game for the Wildcats, who host Royal on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Adrian Villanueva 2-3, 2b, 3b, 4 runs; Joel Godina 2-2, 4 runs; Jeremy Flores 2-4; James Brice 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; CJ Torres 2 IP, 4 K. Game 2: Villanueva 2-3, 2b, RBI, run; Gage Williams 3-3, 3b, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Joey Godina 1-3 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Josh Perez 3 IP, 0 hits, 7 K.
-
KITTITAS 26-25, BURBANK 3-3: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson was 7-for-7 for the day and had two doubles and a home run in the second game for the Coyotes (2-0), who play next at Tri-Cities Prep on March 29.
Highlights — Game 1: B Stermetz 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; C Eddings 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Jose Zepeda 1-1, 4 RBI; Gabe Carlson 3-3, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Eddings 4-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 7 RBI; Stermetz 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Carlson 4-4, 2 2b, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Blake Catlin 4-4, 2b, 5 runs, 3 RBI.
-
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 2, TOPPENISH 1: At Toppenish, Eli Juarez's tally off a set piece in the 50th minute lifted the Red Devils to a season-opening win on Monday.
East Valley (2-0) hosts West Valley on Thursday while Toppenish (1-1) opens SCAC play at La Salle.
First half: 1, EV, Manny Brambilla (Diego Lopez), 10:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Christian Perez, 45:00; 3, EV, Eli Juarez, 50:00.
Saves: Sam Gonzalez (EV) 7, Hector Godinez (T) 3.
-
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 4, LA SALLE 0: At Highland, Marcos Ramirez and Rudy Silva had a goal and assists each for the Scotties, who knocked in three goals in the first half and will play at Zillah on Thursday.
First half: 1, Highland, Jose Perez (Marcos Ramirez); 2, Highland, Rudy Silva; 3, Highland, Marcos Ramirez (Yahir Castro).
Second half: 4, Highland, Miguel Romero (Silva), 72:00.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 2, Alex Bustos (LS) 15.
-
WAPATO 6, MABTON 3: At Wapato, David Iturbide recorded a hat trick and Jesus Marin had three assists for the Wolves. Alejandro Morales knocked in two goals for Mabton.
First half: 1, Wapato, David Iturbide (Angel Serrato), 32:00.
Second half: 2, Mabton, Alejandro Morales, 47:00; 3, Wapato, Hilberto Castillon (Jesus Marin), 53:00; 4, Wapato, Irvin Carmona (Oscar Loza), 57:00; 5, Wapato, Iturbide, 64:00; 6, Mabton, Morales, 69:00; 7, Wapato, Serrato (Marin), 70:00; 8, Wapato, Iturbide (Marin), 74:00; 9, Mabton, Eden Olivarez, 78:00.
Saves: Andi Aguilar (W) 9, Brian Barajas (M) 12.
-
GRANGER 2, ZILLAH 0: At Granger, goalkeeper Jacob Llamas made eight saves in the shutout for the Spartans, who host College Place on Thursday.
First half: 1, Granger, Cristobal Torres, 22:12.
Second half: 2, Granger, Uziel Equihua, 55:12.
Saves: Jacob Llamas (G) 8.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
HERMISTON 14, EISENHOWER 4: At Hermiston, sophomore first baseman Alexia Lydin had a two-run double in the second inning for the Cadets,
Ike highlights: Alexia Lydin 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Emma Quesnell 2-3, 2b, RBI; Paige Falk 2-3, RBI; Z Niblett 2-2, run.
-
KITTITAS 8-10, BURBANK 5-9: At Kittitas, Hannah Moore went 7-for-9 and scored five times to lead the Coyotes to a sweep.
Highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore (K) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI, 3 sb; Rillee Huber (K) 2-4, 2-run HR, 2 sb; Arianna Hillebrand (K) 2-3, run, RBI; Elysa Nash (K) 4 bb, 2 runs. Game 2: Moore (K) 4-5, 3 runs, RBI, 2b, 2 sb; Reyse Phillips (K) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, sb, 11 K; Shakina Miller (K) 2-4, run, 2 RBI, 2 3b.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eastmont 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Hector Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Abram Rodriguez 6-2, 6-0; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Julian Ramos, 6-1, 6-4; Kel Griffiths (WV) d. Austin Archer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Josh Anantatmula-Kyle Pearsons 6-4, 6-0; Jaden Holt-Joshua Raj (WV) d. Britton Dickey-Westin Fudge 6-2, 6-1; Dashel DeMill-Ryan Healy (WV) Braden Vaughn-Paxton Velasquez 5-7, 7-6, 6-1.
West Valley girls 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Maddie Pickett 6-1, 6-7, 5-4, retired; Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Hayden Mauseth 6-1, 6-0; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Sahari Murelus Escalera 6-3, 6-2; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Valerie McCray 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Annie Kunze-Lydia Riggs 6-2, 6-0; Kayla Maison-Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Teagan Snyder-Kaydence Garrison 6-2, 6-0; Hollis Bendall-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Savannah Nuxoll-Maddison Valdez 6-1, 6-1.
-
Moses Lake boys 5 Eisenhower 2
Singles: Ian Wiseman (ML) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-2, 6-0; Adam Wiseman (ML) d. Henry Hodge 6-2, 6-2; Josh Acevedo (ML) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0; Emitt Madsen (ML) d. Josiah Garcia.
Doubles: Caleb Dickerson-Roman Jenks (ML) d. Jason Zendejas-Angel Ramirez 6-1, 6-3; Orlan Delgado-Angel Jimenez (E) d. Evan Duang-Elliot Kinkaid 6-2, 6-0; Jose Rodriguez Espinoza-Christian Salad (E) for.
Moses Lake girls 4, Eisenhower 3
Singles: Cece Trinnaman (ML) d. Natalie Dick 6-0, 6-0; Emma Stephens (E) d. Eden Figueroa 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Carpenter (ML) d. Kayla King 6-3, 6-3; Kalie Bruce (ML) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Garcia 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Ada Querin-Alyssah Cornejo (E) d. Sydney Thomas-Jenna Greenburg 6-4, 6-3; Lizette Bueno-Anicca Martinez (E) d. Kiley Thomas-Amanda Salas 6-2, 6-4; Aleijah Patterson-Mia Teinnaman (ML) d. Viviana Armijo-Alexandra Tovar 6-4, 6-2.
-
Granger boys 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Max Christensen (Go) d. Eden Asher 8-2; Rogen Bothamley (Go) d. Arthur Heckert 8-4.
Doubles: A.J. Cardenas-Adam Asher (Gr) d. Sam McCandless-Kayden Blunt 8-3; Enrique Aldaco-Kenyon Slade (Gr) d. Jacob Harris-Tristen Toledo 8-4; Paul Stewart-Fernando Romero (Gr) for.
Granger girls 3, Goldendale 1
Singles: Brissa Solis (Gr) for.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (Go) d. Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios 8-7; Marian Alaniz-Hannah Valenzuela (Gr) d. Lizzie Hedges-Jeselyn Berry 8-4; Idaly Cardoza-Jessika Arceo (Gr) d. Logan Armstrong-Angelina Owen 8-1.
-
GOLF
GRANDVIEW BOYS INVITE
Team scores: West Valley 308, Ellensburg 372, Zillah 386, East Valley 390, Naches Valley 409, Royal 415, Selah 428, Grandview 454, Eisenhower 461, Sunnyside 463, Toppenish 515, Wapato 564.
Top individuals: Dallin Kibbe (Z) 74 (at Black Rock, par 72), Brady Komstadius (WV) 75, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 77, Kaden Friesz (WV) 78, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 78, Garric Shirrod (NV) 81, Khale Calhoun (EV) 81, Ethan Froula (WV) 82, Alex Gout (EV) 86, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 86, Travis Hoffard (Gr) 87,
-
MOSES LAKE GIRLS INVITE
Local team scores: 11, West Valley 220; 14, Eisenhower 287. Top individuals: 8, Campbell Thorner (WV) 94; 30, Amelie Penaloza (Ike) 120.
