Goalkeepers Sam Gonzalez and Erik Tello combined for seven saves as East Valley's boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over West Valley in nonleague play Thursday night at Earl Barden Stadium.
Jonathan Rodriguez, Eli Juarez and Nic Spencer scored goals for the Red Devils, who led 1-0 at the break.
East Valley moved to 3-0 with wins over Davis, Toppenish and West Valley and will open CWAC play on Saturday at Selah.
First half: 1, EV, Jonathan Rodriguez (Diego Lopez), 25:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Eli Juarez (Carson Knautz), 69:00; 3, EV, Nic Spencer (Brandon Garcia), 78:00.
Saves: Sam Gonzalez (EV) 4, Erik Tello (EV) 3, Andres Campos (WV) 4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 6, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, the Scotties (2-0) pulled away with four goals in the second half and will host College Place on Saturday at 11 a.m.
First half: 1, Highland, Salvador Ceja, 2, Highland, Rudy Silva (Jose Perez).
Second half: 3, Highland, Marco Ramirez (Ruben Lozano); 4, Highland, Miguel Romero (Lozano); 5, Highland, Yahir Castro (Ramirez); 6, Highland, Perez (Jose Carrasco).
-
Thursday's other scores: Davis 3, Grandview 0; Sunnyside 6, Selah 0; Cascade 3, Prosser 2; Wapato 6, Naches Valley 0; Connell 7, Mabton 0; College Place 7, Granger 0.
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 12, CASCADE 8: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly had three hits with a double and three RBI and Caleb Bogart also drove in three runs for the Warriors, who rallied with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cle Elum (1-1) opens EWAC play on March 26 hosting Dayton-Waitsburg.
CE highlights: Joel Kelly 3-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Caleb Bogart 2-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Max Dearing 3-5, 2 runs, RBI, 5 IP, 7 K.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Connor Lincoln (D) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mathew Bethel (D) d. Henry Hodge 6-1, 6-2; Aldo Valencia (D) d. Christian Salas 6-3, 6-2; Adam LaMarche (D) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lucas Tweedy-Alex Lascar (D) d. Jason Zendejas-Angel Ramirez 6-2, 6-2; Charlie Miranda-Cesar Cervantes (D) Orlan Delgado-Angel Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Raul Meza-Coleman Russel (D) d. Alexis Parrales-Josiah Garcia 6-2, 6-1.
Eisenhower girls 5, Davis 2
Singles: Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Emma Stephens 6-1, 6-3; Anya Boughton (D) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-0; Cinthya Cabanillas Garcia (E) for; Alexandra Tovar (E) for.
Doubles: Natalie Dick-Alyssah Cornejo (E) d. Jhanet Pascaul-Karen Madrigal 6-1, 6-3; Lizette Bueno-Anicca Martinez (E) d. Anabethj Montemayor-Maria Vargas 7-5, 4-6, 1-0; Maria Rodriguez-Diana Serrano (E) for.
-
SCAC
Toppenish boys 5, Naches 0
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Nathan Beauchene 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Devin Roberts 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Jacob Anderson-Luke Stevenson 5-7, 7-5, 6-1; Johan Ojeda-Jose Arcila (T) for; Samuel Reyes-Jonathan Lustre (T) for.
Toppenish girls 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Cassie Beragon 6-1, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Sarah Busey 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Norma Gomez-Karen Romero 6-3, 6-2; Paola Parbol-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Lexi Harris-RaeAnn Ramirez 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett 6-4, 6-3.
-
La Salle boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Isaac Jensen 6-0, 6-2. La Salle won No. 2 singles and all doubles by forfeit.
Highland girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Carol Govea Jimenez 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz (H) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-1, 7-5; Yazmin Flores-Jackie Ceja Flores (H) d. Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2; Anahi Silva-Maritere Medina (H) d. Mariam Magrakvelidze-Ida Wawrzyszuk 6-0, 7-2.
