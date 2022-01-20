When La Salle visited Sunnyside Christian for a nonleague doubleheader on Tuesday, everybody was happy simply to be playing games in these days of cancellations and postponements.
But for Rylee Goins and Cole Wagenaar, a pair of coach's kids who grew up with the game, they were overjoyed at being able to play at all.
Goins, a senior at La Salle, tore her right ACL near the end of her sophomore year and had to sit out the state tournament when the Lightning made its trophy run. Then, after that lengthy recovery process, she tore the cartilage off her left knee the first game of her junior season last spring.
It's difficult enough to have one of those injuries — and during a pandemic — but Goins had two and still didn't give up. She was cleared in late December and last week, in her fifth game back, she knocked in a career-high 32 points against Naches Valley. Then on Tuesday at SC, she nearly matched that with 29 while helping La Salle's young team get its first win.
Wagenaar, a junior at SC and the last of coach Dean Wagenaar's sons, suffered a brutal injury in practice the day before the Knights played their first spring game in May. He not only broke his tibia but the tibia and fibula completely separated from the femur on the growth plate. Cole had emergency surgery to pin the bones back together and he was on crutches for 10 weeks.
Nevertheless, Cole healed very quickly and was ready to go at the start of the season. He's averaging 16.7 points through 11 games as the Knights' point guard and netted 19 points in Tuesday's 57-44 win over La Salle.
• Another Valley standout, Selah junior Levi Pepper, has persevered through two missed seasons with a back injury. He's leading the CWAC in scoring at 22.9 points a game and is averaging 11.1 rebounds.
After a triple-double of 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in last Friday's 71-65 victory over Ephrata, Pepper earned WIAA athlete of the week honors along with Naches Valley's Mitch Helgert and Granger's Gage Cook.
Helgert, a junior at 152, is 27-1 with five tournament victories and two MVP awards. Cook, a senior at 285 and a two-time state champion, is 27-0 and is the state's top-ranked heavyweight for all classes.
---
It's back on
One door closes and another opens.
After Eastmont was forced to back out of Friday's CBBN doubleheader at Davis for COVID issues, Davis and Eisenhower pounced on an opportunity to reschedule their first meeting on Jan. 7 for tonight since the Cadets had a bye.
The sequence has been flipped with Davis now hosting Friday's games and Eisenhower hosting the second meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 4.
That's the good news. The bad news is that Friday falls in the Yakima School District's remote-learning period, when no fans are allowed at Eisenhower and Davis home contests. Both games, with the girls at 5:45 p.m. and the boys at 7:30, will be broadcast on the NFHS Network. Visit www.davispiratesports.com and click to broadcasts.
All four teams have played only one game in January and Davis' girls had a 27-day stretch without a game. The Pirates are still without junior Nevaeh Patterson, who's expected back from a knee injury at the end of the month.
Eisenhower's girls (4-0, 8-3) resumed league play on Tuesday with a 49-44 win over Sunnyside, and Davis' boys (3-0, 9-1) got their eighth straight win on Tuesday after a 20-day layoff with an 86-51 home victory over Moses Lake.
Davis' boys are scheduled to finally face West Valley (4-0, 8-1) on Tuesday.
• Saturday is the reschedule date for Zillah's boys hosting Toppenish. The girls contest was played last Saturday.
Any way you look at it, it's a dandy. Zillah (3-0, 10-0) is third in the Associated Press poll and second in the 1A RPI rankings and Toppenish (2-0, 10-1) is fifth in the poll and fourth in the RPI.
---
'Cats across the border
Whether it's tournaments or dual meets, Toppenish's boys wrestling team shines in any format.
Last Saturday it was duals.
At the River City Duals in Post Falls, Idaho, the Wildcats went 5-0 and knocked off two Idaho powers for the title, defeating Meridian 39-29 in the semifinals and Nampa 44-31 in the final. Against Nampa, Toppenish won all nine matches from 126 to 195.
In the state's all-class rankings, which were updated on Monday, Toppenish maintained its dominance at No. 1 while Chiawana jumped up from fourth to second. Granger and Tonasket, both 2B, rank fourth and fifth.
Last week's three local No. 1s — Toppenish's Horacio Godinez and Abel Nava and Granger's Gage Cook — remained on top.
---
Pinning his way up
Goldendale wrestler Bryce Waddell built himself a solid small-school resume in December with some strong tournament finishes and he broke through with a victory at the Warden Invitational on Jan. 8.
But the senior took that momentum to new heights last Saturday at the Ray Westberg show in Ellensburg.
In the 126-pound bracket and as the only Class 2B entry, Waddell recorded five consecutive falls and quickly, ending matches at 0:22, 2:35, 1:34, 1:48 and 1:58 in the final. He's now 23-3 for the season with nine straight tournament pins.
In the longtime shadow of Zillah and Granger in the SCAC West, Goldendale has moved to 2B and the EWAC West along with Granger. The Timberwolves have had a state medalist for 10 consecutive years and 19 of the last 20. Their last state champion was in 1998.
---
Long-range youngster
While Mabton's girls have been benefitting greatly from the contributions of eighth-grader Alana Zavala, Yakama Tribal has also received a nice boost from a pre-high schooler.
Julia George, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard, made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in last Friday's home win over Touchet. The next night at Tekoa-Rosalia she canned six triples for a season-high 18 points as the Eagles moved to 4-1 in the Southeast 1B.
To balance George's youth, Yakama Tribal has one of the most experienced players in program history with four-year all-league veteran G'mewiin Mills.
---
From the sideline
• Noe Gutierrez has doubled up his soccer duties at Eisenhower as the girls head coach in the fall will take over the boys program in the spring, replacing Tyler Suhm. Gutierrez was named the CBBN's girls coach of the year last season.
• W.F. West's Drea Brumfield and Lynden Christian's Libby Stump, two girls likely to lead their teams to the 2A and 1A state tournaments in the SunDome in March, are both McDonald’s All-American nominees. Brumfield has committed to Pepperdine and Stump is a Montana signee.
• La Salle has posted an opening for its head coaching position in volleyball on the WIAA website.
---
