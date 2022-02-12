Davis' boys wrapped up perfection Saturday night.
After celebrating senior night and the latest Hall of Fame induction class, the Pirates rode Cesar Hernandez's 25-point effort to a 61-42 victory over West Valley on the final night of the CBBN's regular season.
Hernandez hit three of his four 3-pointers in the second half for sixth-ranked Davis, which finished 12-0 in league and improved to 18-1 with its 17th straight victory.
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe pitched in eight of his 12 points in the first half and lifted his career total to 987.
The two teams will meet again on the same court for the district title when Davis hosts the Rams (8-4, 12-5) on Friday at 6 p.m.
WEST VALLEY — Goldsmith 8, Preacher 0, Cluff 7, May 4, Wilburn 8, Hatfield 0, Sadeddin 2, Perez 2, Coronado 0, Mata 1, Birley 7, Kneisler 3.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 0, Garza 9, Cesar Hernandez 25, Galindo 6, Navarro 4, Rottman 1, Corbray 1, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 0, Lee 0, Anderson 3, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 12.
West Valley=17=6=10=9=—=42
Davis=13=16=16=16=—=61
-
EASTMONT 68, SUNNYSIDE 57: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Grizzles (4-8, 10-10), who will travel for a district play-in game on Wednesday.
EASTMONT — Schneider 2, Heimbigner 7, Monahan 12, Wiersma 7, Easley 9, Gallaher 2, Ruffins 7, Malcolm 22.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 3, Ervin 2, Garcia 5, Brent Maldonado 17, Noah McNair 13, D. Salinas 3, J'Den Briones 10, R. Salinas 4.
Eastmont=16=19=21=11=—=68
Sunnyside=10=14=19=14=—=57
Highlights: Maldonado 5 3p; McNair 9-13 FTs.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 68, EAST VALLEY 66: Levi Dorsett scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the fourth-quarter to help the Greyhounds hold off a furious rally by the Red Devils, who scored 29 points in the final period. They briefly took a one-point lead on Preston Sluder's 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, but Dorsett answered by knocking down a baseline three with four seconds remaining.
Tyrus Johnson led three double-digit scorers with 18 points for East Valley, which will host Ephrata in a loser-out game on Tuesday. Grandview moved on to Saturday's next Thursday's district final, where it will host Prosser with a Regionals berth on the line.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 13, Tyrus Johnson 18, Esquivel 9, Field 0, Calhoun 6, Preston Sluder 16, Locke 4.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 15, Draculan 4, N. Medina 9, Levi Dorsett 27, Fajardo 0, F. Medina 8, L. Armendariz 5, Rodriguez 0, E. Armendariz 0.
East Valley=11=11=15=29=—=66
Grandview=19=14=17=18=—=68
-
PROSSER 68, ELLENSBURG 66: At Ellensburg, Kory McClure scored 18 points and Kaiden Rivera added 13 for the Mustangs, who held off a big second-half comeback for their 12th straight win over the Bulldogs. Emmett Fenz led five players in double figures for Ellensburg, which trailed by 14 after Prosser's 29-point second quarter.
The Mustangs advance to next Thursday's district final at Grandview and Ellensburg's set to host rival Selah in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 10, Conaway 4, Cade Gibson 13, Nealey 0, Darius Andaya 10, JT Fenz 12, Emmett Fenz 17.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Kor. McClure 7, Phillips 5, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 18, Griffiths 4, Bailey 5, Kaiden Rivera 13, Gonzalez 8.
Ellensburg=14=16=19=17=—=66
Prosser=15=29=13=11=—=68
Ellensburg highlights: Fletcher Conaway 6 rebs; J. Fenz 6 rebs, 4 assts; E. Fenz 6 rebs, 5 assts; Marrs 5 rebs.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 74, WAHLUKE 63: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the second quarter to spark the Leopards to the semifinal win.
Clay Delp netted eight of his 19 points in the second period and teammate Ashton Waldman hit four 3-pointers for the sixth-ranked Leopards (16-1), who clinch a regional berth and advance to the championship game against Toppenish at Wahluke next Saturday.
In Saturday's loser-out round, Wapato eliminated Kiona-Benton 90-39 and advances to another loser-out game on Thursday against Royal. Connell eliminated Naches Valley 47-42.
WAHLUKE — Amoldo Ramos 14, Madrigal 0, Max Urrutia 18, Perez 3, Buck 7, Orlando Nunez 14, Yorgesen 7.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 19, Garza 2, Perez 1, Avila 0, N. Navarre 0, Favilla 0, Torres 2, Ashton Waldman 16, Sandoval 0, John 5, Luke Navarre 29.
Wahluke=13=12=13=25=—=63
Zillah=10=22=22=20=—=74
-
TOPPENISH 66, ROYAL 55: At Royal, Shane Rivera scored 22 points and Riley Mesplie contributed 20 for the Wildcats. They earned a regional berth and advanced to Saturday's district final against Zillah.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 20, Perez 7, Shane Rivera 22, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 0, Arcila 0, Jason Grant 12, Robledo 2.
ROYAL — L. Bergerson 3, Elijah Jenks 11, Ziegler 6, Anderson 0, Derek Bergeson 11, Allred 0, Avery Ellis 17, D. Allred 0, Dorsing 7.
Toppenish=18=14=16=18=—=66
Royal=17=6=13=19=—=55
-
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 53, OAKESDALE 30: At Oakesdale, the Knights tightened up on defense holding the home team to nine points in the second half to pull away for the semifinal victory.
Sunnyside Christian advances to the championship game against DeSales on Friday at Dayton. DeSales defeated Tekoa-Rosalia 59-33 in the other semifinal.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Berg 0, Duim 0, Justin Van Wieringen 13, De Boer 0, Jech 4, Dash Bosma 12, Jansen 0, B. Smeenk 6, C. Smeenk 0, Roedel 0, Cole Wagenaar 18.
OAKESDALE — McHangue 2, Ryan Henning 14, Perry 9, Baljo 2, Goyke 3.
Sunnyside Chr.=13=13=10=17=—=53
Oakesdale=9=12=2=7=—=30
-
YAKAMA TRIBAL 45, POMEROY 42: At Pomeroy, the Eagles advanced in the loser-out bracket and will face Tekoa-Rosalia on Wednesday at Dayton.
-
CENTRAL 1B DISTRICT
SOAP LAKE 64, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 58: At Moses Lake Christian, Joel Belaire pitched in 29 points for the Crusaders, who move into a loser-out game against Entiat on Thursday at Wenatchee High School. Moses Lake Christian won the other semifinal, beating Entiat 67-23.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Lee 0, Jonathan Bell 10, Blake Bazaldua 11, Joel Belaire 29, Pommer 8, Palma 0, Johnston 0.
SOAP LAKE — Paul 25, Deigo 14, Josh 0, Alex 0, Ruuim 3, Andrey 18, Charles 4.
-
GIRLS
CBBN
DAVIS 59, WEST VALLEY 47: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo sparked the Pirates with eight of their 11 points in the opening period and finished with 25 points. Teammate Shayla Allen-Greggs netted 14 with 6-for-8 shooting at the foul line.
Davis (7-5, 9-10) finished in a third-place tie with Sunnyside and will host a district play-in game on Wednesday.
Eisenhower is hosting Moses Lake for the district championship on Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 17, Morford 0, Ellie Tweedy 18, Bell 6, Bremerman 0, Betterton 0, Hatfield 0, Kraft 4, Steiner 2.
DAVIS — Johnson 7, Esmeralda Galindo 25, Campbell 0, Badillo 0, Rodriguez 6, Hohner 0, Patterson 7, Bueno 0, Shayla Allen-Greggs 14.
West Valley=15=9=14=9=—=47
Davis=11=18=13=17=—=59
-
SUNNYSIDE 64, EASTMONT 50: At Sunnyside, Paris Wilson netted 16 points and the Grizzlies got scoring contributions from eight other players to wrap up the regular season with a victory.
At 7-5 in league and 9-11 overall, Sunnyside will host a district play-in game on Wednesday.
EASTMONT — Vara 7, Noell 8, Bergan 3, Davis 6, Sutherland 2, Annalise Bauman 10, Elizabeth Heina 14.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 3, Sanchez 8, Ramirez 8, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 16, Balli 0, Carrizales 4, Tovar 2, Garza 7, Gonzalez 0, Hernandez 9, Zamora 7.
Eastmont=10=19=11=10=—=50
Sunnyside=18=14=17=14=—=64
-
EWAC DISTRICT
MABTON 60, BURBANK 49: At Mabton, Kierrah Roettger netted 15 points and Esmerelda Sanchez turned in a double-double of 13 points and 15 steals as the Vikings clinched a regional berth and earned a spot in next week's championship game with Saturday's semifinal victory.
BURBANK — Wallace 5, Stanley 12, Kinsey 7, Safford 2, Jamison 12, Paiera 11, Lee 0, Larson 0.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 13, Chavez 2, Bonewell 2, Kierrah Roettger 15, Ramirez 5, Moreno 3, Macedo 6, Simpson 0, Aviles 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 14.
Burbank=4=14=14=17=—=49
Mabton=18=16=12=14=—=60
Highlights: Sanchez 15 stls, 6 rebs, 5 assts.
-
WHITE SWAN 50, GOLDENDALE 43: At White Swan, Jovena Scabbyrobe scored 20 points and Keegan Wolfsberger posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars in a loser-out game. They'll host Burbank in a winner-to-regional, loser-out game on Tuesday.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 0, Beam 4, Bland 0, Gilliam 3, Payton Sheridan 19, Blain 4, Hiebert 9, Dahl 4..
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 0, Fiander 0, M. Bass 6, Bock 5, Jovena Scabbyrobe 20, E. Bass 3, Keegan Wolfsberger 12, Vanpelt 4, Young 0.
Goldendale=10=9=12=12=—=43
White Swan=16=14=8=12=—=50
WS highlights: Wolfsberger 13 rebs, 3 stls, 2 assts; Lovey Vanpelt 8 rebs, 4 stls, 2 assts; Melanie Bass 4 stls, 3 assts.
-
GRANGER 62, RIVER VIEW 42: At Granger, the Spartans survived and will play for a regional berth against Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday.
-
